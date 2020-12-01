The Annual General Meeting in Grieg Seafood ASA decided on 14 May 2020 to let the company sell its own shares for use in the share savings program for the company’s employees. The purpose of the program is to strengthen the company culture and encourage loyalty through employees becoming shareholders of Grieg Seafood ASA.

Grieg Seafood ASA has today transferred 42 193 Grieg Seafood ASA shares to its own employees. Grieg Seafood ASA’s holdings of own shares after this transaction is 1 171 494 shares.

The gross purchase price was the volume-weighted average share price of NOK 77,16 per share as traded on Oslo Børs in the period between 17 November to 30 November 2020.

For further information, please contact:

CFO Atle Harald Sandtorv (cell phone +47 908 45 252)

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act