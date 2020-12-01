Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “U.S. Heparin Market by Product (Low Molecular Weight Heparin, Unfractionated Heparin), Application (Venous Thromboembolism, Atrial Fibrillation/Flutter, Coronary Artery Disease), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of heparin in the United States will cross $1 billion by 2026.

High demand for anticoagulant drugs for coronary artery disease as well as venous thromboembolism is a major impact rendering factor responsible for the market growth. As per the Society of Thoracic Surgeons database, the isolated cases of coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) is approximately 200,000 cases annually in U.S. Similarly, the overall number of cardiac surgeries that involved either CABG procedures or valve replacement and repair procedures increased by more than 6.5% between the same timeframe. With constant rise in number of such procedures, the demand for heparin will only witness an upward trend in the future. However, high risk of side effects associated with heparin may hamper the market expansion.

The low molecular weight heparin segment in the U.S. heparin market accounted for USD 535.4 million in 2019 owing to increasing usage of low molecular weight heparin in the treatment of coagulation disorders as well as surgical procedures. Growing number of cases that are being affected with deep vein thrombosis (DVT) will subsequently increase demand for low molecular weight heparin. Furthermore, rising demand in various healthcare settings due to growing burden of cardiovascular and chronic diseases will drive the market value.

The coronary artery disease segment revenue was over USD 148.5 million in 2019. Increasing prevalence of coronary artery disease will spur the market demand in the future. For instance, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention report, coronary heart disease (CAD) is the most common type of heart disease in U.S., accounting for 365,914 individual deaths in 2017. The report also stated that about 18.2 million adults aged 20 years and above have CAD. Such high pervasiveness of disease condition will increase the heparin treatment demand.

The online pharmacy distribution channel held more than 13.4% of the U.S. heparin market share in 2019. The online pharmacies offer benefits such as discounts, wide range of product availability, doorstep delivery and easy mobilization. Such benefits will attract large population or consumers and fuel the segment growth. Additionally, rising popularity of online shopping among young population will further foster the segment expansion.

A few notable companies operating in the U.S. heparin market include Pfizer, Amphastar Pharmaceutical, Sanofi, Shenzhen Hepalink, Fresenius Kabi and Nanjing King-Friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical among others. Industry players are focusing on various strategies such as acquisition, business expansion and novel product launches to consolidate their market presence.

Some major findings of the U.S. heparin market report include:

The demand for anti-coagulant drugs is on the rise across the U.S. for the treatment of coagulation disorders will boost the value of heparin market in the U.S. region.

Low molecular weight heparin (LMWH) is widely used in various healthcare settings driven by growing burden of chronic diseases that will further augment the industry growth.

Online pharmacies offer benefits such as doorstep delivery and wide range of product preference that will attract large population and consumers.

