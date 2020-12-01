Dublin, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Leadership Quadrant of Retail Sporting Goods Suppliers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The retail sporting goods manufacture landscape is diverse and continually evolving. Major players in retail sporting goods market have diversified product portfolios, strong geographical reach, and have made several strategic initiatives. The dynamics of the retail sporting goods market extends beyond routine macro-economic elements of supply and demand. It is the relationship between buyer's needs and seller's capabilities as well as the macroeconomic forces at work that affect the market. It is how well and how efficiently the sellers meet the needs of the buyers that determine long-term success.



Over the years, the level of demand for retail sporting goods has increased due to growth in the global sports market and rising number of sporting events. Different types of retail sporting goods is used, such as equipment, athletic footwear, and athletic apparel and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.5%. The major growth drivers for this market are the growth in disposable income, governments promoting sports activities and encouraging sports participation, and rising number of health-conscious people.



Firms that produce retail sporting goods are approaching market opportunities with starkly different strategies. The analyst, a leading global management consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global retail sporting goods suppliers and has come up with a comprehensive research report, "Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of Retail Sporting Goods Suppliers". Using its proprietary research methodology, the analyst has developed a comparative analysis tool, the 'Leadership Quadrant,' which identifies leaders, contenders, visionaries, and specialists in the retail sporting goods market and rates each retail sporting goods producer.



This report also offers a full competitive analysis from target markets to product mapping, from selling strategies to production capabilities.



In this research study, six companies such as Nike, Foot Locker, Dick's, Adidas, Puma, and Rudolf Dassler were analyzed and profiled because they are the top revenue producers for retail sporting goods. The six profiled manufacturers are grouped in the quadrant. The leadership quadrant analyzes the relative strength among these players. The leadership quadrant addresses the need in the market for manufacturer evaluation based on objective data and metrics.



This report answers the following key questions:

What are the market shares of suppliers in various product type segments such as in equipment, athletic footwear, and athletic apparel market?

Who are the market leaders in various regions and what are their market shares?

Which companies are more aligned with market opportunities and which companies have ability to gain market share?

What are the key differentiators for major suppliers?

Which company has the widest product range and how the product mapping looks among various players?

Which companies will gain market share?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Leadership Analysis

1.1: Market Description

1.2: Scoring Criteria

1.3: Leadership Quadrant Analysis

1.3.1: Leaders (Top Right)

1.3.2: Contenders (Bottom Right)

1.3.3: Visionaries (Top Left)

1.3.4: Specialists (Lower Left)



2. Competitive Benchmarking

2.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

2.2: Financial Strength

2.3: Market Share Analysis

2.3.1: Market Share in Various Segments

2.3.2: Market Share in Various Regions



3. Nike Profile

3.1: Company Overview

3.1.1: Nike Company Description and Business Segments

3.1.2: Nike Company Statistics

3.2: Retail Sporting Goods Business Overview

3.2.1: Retail Sporting Goods Business Segment

3.2.2: Global Retail Sporting Goods Operations

3.2.3: Key Differentiators and Strengths

3.3: Products and Product Positioning

3.3.1: Product Line Overview

3.3.2: Retail Sporting Goods Product Mapping

3.3.3: Product Positioning in Market Segments

3.4: Markets and Market Positioning

3.4.1: Market Position in Global Retail Sporting Goods Business

3.5: Revenue Breakdown by Market Segments

3.6: Revenue Breakdown by Regions

3.7: Production

3.7.1: Global Manufacturing Operations

3.8: Innovation and Market Leadership

3.9: Marketing, Sales, and Organizational Capabilities

3.9.1: Marketing and Sales

3.9.2: Management Commitment and Track Record

3.10: Financial Strength



4. Foot Locker Profile



5. Dick's Profile



6. Adidas Profile



7. Puma Profile



8. Rudolf Dassler Profile



