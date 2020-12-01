New York, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Plasma Fractionation: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05993362/?utm_source=GNW

The report also covers market projections through 2025, as well as key market players.



This report details market shares for plasma fractionation based on product, application, end user and geography.Based on product, the market is segmented into immunoglobulins, albumins, coagulation factor concentrates and other segments.



Based on application, the market is segmented into neurology, immunology, hematology and others. Based on end user, the market segmented into hospitals and clinics, research laboratories and others.



Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Detailed analyses of major countries (the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India) are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2020 as the base year, with forecasts for 2020 through 2025. Estimated values are based on product manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.



Report Includes:

- 27 data tables and 25 additional tables

- Comprehensive overview of the global markets for plasma fractionation and its sub-segments

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecasts for plasma fractionation, and market share analysis on the basis of product type, application, end user and geographical region

- Country specific data and analysis of the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, U.K., Italy, Spain, Australia, India, Japan, China and other emerging economies from the Latin America and MEA regions

- Insights into the market potential for plasma fractionation, opportunities and restraints, regulatory updates, and technological trends and issues impacting the industry

- Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of plasma fractionation industry vs. its impact on social and geopolitical spheres

- Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the market for plasma fractionation and global company ranking within the market

- Profile descriptions of the market leading participants, including ADMA Biologics Inc., Baxter International Inc., China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., CSL Ltd., and Grifols, S.A.



Summary:

The global market for plasma fractionation was valued at REDACTED in 2019.The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to reach REDACTED by 2025.



Growth of the global market is attributed to the increasing use of immunoglobulins in various therapeutic areas.



This increase is a result of the rising prevalence of Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and respiratory diseases and the growing global geriatric population.



The global market for plasma fractionation is segmented in this report by product, application, end user and region.



Reasons for Doing This Study

Plasma, the largest component of blood, accounts for 55% of total blood composition.Plasma consists of various components such as water, electrolytes, albumin and immunoglobulins, among others.



Each component of blood plasma performs a different function in the body and plays a vital role in ensuring the effective performance of other body organs.Additionally, plasma serves as a carrier for nutrients and hormones as well as the proteins that transport these components throughout the body.



Blood plasma is a major source of immunoglobulins and is used in the treatment of patients suffering from immunoglobulin deficiency.Exploring the potential of blood plasma in the large-scale treatment of immuno-compromised patients has become essential with the emerging incidences of primary as well as secondary immunodeficiencies.



An increase in the cases of bleeding disorders such as hemophilia A, hemophilia B and von Willebrand disease has resulted in a better understanding of blood plasma and its potential in the treatment of these diseases. Hence, the study of blood plasma fractionation products helps improve the understanding of blood plasma and the potential of using blood plasma therapies in chronic disease management.

