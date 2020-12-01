London, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meticulous Research®, in its latest publication, titled “Sterilization Equipment Market by Product & Services {Equipment [Heat, Low-temperature (Ozone, Formaldehyde), Filtration), Consumables (Sterilization Indicators, Sterilants), Services (Gamma, Steam)], End User (Hospitals, Pharma)} - Global Forecast to 2027”, states that the sterilization equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $23.73 billion by 2027.
Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5141
The growth of the sterilization equipment market is mainly attributed to the growing incidences of hospital-acquired infections, impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, rising number of surgical procedures, rising demand for sterilization in the food food-borne diseases, and increasing sterilization demand from pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. However, the harmful effects of ethylene oxide and concerns regarding the safety of reprocessed instruments restrict the market's growth to some extent.
Sterilization equipment are one of the core parts of any healthcare facility. The current COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way markets function at both the demand and supply side. Moreover, increasing demand for vaccines supported the growth of the market. For instance:
Such initiatives create opportunities for local players of each country to gear up their manufacturing capacity and cater to the rising demand for the various types of sterilization equipment.
To provide efficient analysis, Meticulous Research® has segmented this market by product (equipment, consumables & accessories, services), end user (hospitals & clinics, medical device companies, pharmaceutical companies, food & beverage industry, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).
Quick Buy - Sterilization Equipment Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/buy_now.php?pformat=445&vformat=1322
Geographically, North America is projected to command the largest share of the overall sterilization equipment market in 2020, closely followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. However, Asia-Pacific countries, namely, China and India, are slated to register the highest growth during the forecast period primarily due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19 and various government initiatives to boost sterilization equipment production.
Based on end user, the hospitals & clinics segment is projected to dominate the overall sterilization equipment market due to the rising hospitalization rate with growing COVID-19 cases, increasing HAIs among healthcare facilities, and the need to maintain a sterile environment for quality care.
The key players operating in the global sterilization equipment market are STERIS plc. (U.S.), Cantel Medical Corp. (U.S.), Getinge AB (Sweden), 3M Company (U.S.), Advanced Sterilization Products (U.S.), MMM Group (Germany), MATACHANA group (Spain), Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.), Sotera Health (U.S.), and Belimed (Switzerland), among others.
To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/sterilization-equipment-market-5141/
Scope of the Report:
Sterilization Equipment Market, by Product
Sterilization Equipment Market, by End User
Sterilization Equipment Market, by Geography
Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5141
Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research.php
Related Reports:
Infection Control Market by Product [Sterilization (Steam, Radiation, Sterilant, Indicators), Disinfection (Washer, UV Disinfection, Disinfectants), Endoscope Reprocessing, Protective Barriers], and End User - Global Forecast to 2027
https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/infection-control-market-5058/
Medical/Hospital Beds Market by Product (Bed, Accessories), Technology (Power, Manual), Type of Care (Curative, Rehabilitation), Healthcare Facilities (Critical, Bariatric, Long-term, Paediatric, Maternal, Home Care) - Global Forecast to 2027
https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/hospital-beds-market-5091/
Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Product and Solution (Consumables, System, Software and Services), Technology (Immunodiagnostics, PCR, INAAT), Disease (HIV, HAIS, Influenza), End User (Hospital, Reference Lab, Research) - Global Forecast to 2027
https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/infectious-disease-diagnostics-market-4976/
About Meticulous Research®
Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.
Contact:
Mr. Khushal Bombe
Meticulous Research®
Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America)
+44-203-868-8738 (Europe)
+91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific)
Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/
Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research
Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/press-release/sterilization-equipment-market-2027/508
Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.
Pune, INDIA
Logo (3).pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: