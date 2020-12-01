New York, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Video On Demand: Solutions and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05993361/?utm_source=GNW





Using 2019 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2020–2025.Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on solution, delivery model, application, industry vertical, and geography.



Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of VoD solution providers.



The report covers the market for video on demand with regard to the user base, across different regions.It also highlights major trends and challenges that will affect the market and the vendor landscape.



The report estimates the global market for video on demand in 2019 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2025.



Report Includes:

- 35 data tables and 20 additional tables

- An overview of the global video-on-demand market and solutions

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Highlights of quantitative and qualitative data of the video-on-demand market by solution, delivery model, application, industry vertical and region

- Coverage of evolution and major developments in video-on-demand market and discussion on effect of digitalisation on entertainment industry

- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global video-on-demand market and evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and technological advancements within the industry

- Impact analysis of COVID-19 on the video-on-demand market

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

- Profiles of the major companies of the industry, including Akamai Technologies, Amazon Inc., Comcast Corp., Netflix Inc., The Walt Disney Co. and Verizon Communications Inc.



Summary:

Video on demand (VoD) is a media distribution system that enables users to stream video content at any time for their convenience.With VoD service, viewers are able to select a video to view from a central server.



This capability of VoD eliminates the constraints of the traditional broadcasting system.Because streaming a video uses a large amount of data and takes a large bandwidth, many large VoD providers use a content delivery system (CDN) to quickly deliver high-quality streaming.



Over the last few years, VoD streaming services have grown in number and popularity.Across many countries, consumers have gotten rid of traditional television providers and instead fully rely on streaming services for their television entertainment.



The most popular use of VoD is for entertainment purposes, but it’s also used as a system for distributing educational and even fitness video content.



The global market for video on demand (VoD) was estimated to be $REDACTED billion in 2019.It is projected the VoD market will grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% and is forecast to reach $REDACTED billion by 2025.



Some ofthe major factors driving the growth of the market for video on demand include growing internet penetration, increasing penetration of smartphones and smart TVs, rising trend of cord-shaving and cord-cutting, and innovation in streaming platforms. However, video on demand market growth is being hampered by increasing video piracy.



In this report, the global market for video on demand is segmented based on solution, monetization model and geography.The VoD market based on solutions is categorized into Internet Protocol Television (IPTV), Pay-TV Video on Demand and Over-the-Top (OTT) Services.



Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) currently dominates the market and was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2019. It is estimated the VoD market for IPTV will grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% and is forecast to reach $REDACTED billion by 2025.Internet Protocol TV has become popular over the years because of its features that enable subscribers to watch not only TV shows on their favorite channels but also live broadcasts of their favorite showsand movies, as well as live games such as cricket, football, etc.



Based on the monetization model, in this report the global VoD market has been segmented into Subscription Video on Demand (SVoD), Transactional Video on Demand (TVoD) and Ad-based Video on Demand (AVoD).The SVoD model gives users unlimited access to the entire library of content for a recurring fee and this fee could be charged weekly, monthly or yearly.



SVoD is the most common formof video on demand and has the highest share of the market. Subscription video on demand (SVoD) was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2019 and is forecast to reach $REDACTED bill ion by 2025.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05993361/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001