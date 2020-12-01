Dublin, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Caps & Closures Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global metal caps & closures market is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period.



The key factors that drive the growth of the global metal caps & closures market include the rising preferences of the packaged food by the consumers across the globe.



This rise in food demand has encouraged the manufacturers to produce superior quality metal caps and closures. These caps and closures also provide extended shelf life to the food & beverage item, thus, enhancing its adoption across the industries. However, the presence of alternate caps and closure systems made of plastics and wood are likely to challenge the growth of the metal closures market during the forecast period.



The global metal caps & closures market is segmented into the type and applications. Based on the type, the market is segmented into steel caps & closures, tin plate caps & closures, aluminum caps & closures, and others. Based on the application, the market is segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, chemicals & paints, and others. The food & beverage industry to hold a considerable share in the market while the cosmetics & personal care industry to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.



Geographically, the study of the global metal caps & closures market report study covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period.



Further, Amcor Plc, CL Smith Co., Closure Systems International, Crown Holdings Inc., Nippon Closures Co. Ltd., Sonoco Products Co., Pelliconi & C. SPA, and others are some of the prominent players operating in the global metal caps & closures market.



New product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions are some of the growth strategies adopted by the players in order to sustain in the highly competitive market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Key Company Analysis

3.1.1. Overview

3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Metal Caps & Closures Market by Type

5.1.1. Steel

5.1.2. Tin Plate

5.1.3. Aluminum

5.1.4. Others

5.2. Global Metal Caps & Closures Market by Application

5.2.1. Food & Beverages

5.2.2. Pharmaceuticals

5.2.3. Cosmetics & Personal Care

5.2.4. Chemicals & Paints

5.2.5. Others



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. ASEAN

6.3.5. South Korea

6.3.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Amcor Plc

7.2. Berry Global Inc.

7.3. BKM Industries, Ltd.

7.4. CL Smith Co.

7.5. Closure Systems InternationalInc.

7.6. Crown Holdings Inc.

7.7. Guala Closures Group

7.8. Herti JSC

7.9. Nippon Closures Co. Ltd.

7.10. Pelliconi & C. SPA

7.11. Silgan White Cap

7.12. SKS Bottle & Packaging Inc.

7.13. Sonoco Products Co.

7.14. Tecnocap Group

7.15. The Cary Co.

7.16. WestRock Co.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8lzyhq



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900