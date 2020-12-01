Luxembourg – 01 December 2020 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announces mandatory notification of the following share transaction by a primary insider.

Siem Industries has entered into an OTC Option structure with a total of five legs and the underlying shares being Subsea 7 S.A.(OSE symbol SUBC) shares. The bought Puts for an aggregate of 1,140,600 shares and sold Calls with an aggregate of 836,600 shares, are:

Expiry Bought Put Sold Call Strike price Underlying shares Underlying shares NOK 2020 Dec 18 353,000 - 79 2020 Dec 18 300,000 - 85 2020 Dec 18 - 349,000 94 2020 Dec 18 487,600 487,600 85

These positions have been entered into to offset part of the derivative positions held by the Company with maturity 18 December 2020.

Siem Industries is represented on the Board of Directors of Subsea 7 S.A. by Kristian Siem, Subsea 7’s Chairman.

AFTER THIS NOTIFICATION Number of Shares owned by Primary Insider Owned Shares: 73,522,977

Performance Shares: n/a

Restricted Shares: n/a Number of options available to Primary Insider Options: 10,801,200

Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

