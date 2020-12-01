New York, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Shape Memory Alloys: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05993357/?utm_source=GNW

Material types include nitinol alloys, copper-based alloys and iron-based alloys. End uses include biomedical, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics & home appliances, automotive, and machinery & robotics industries. This report also describes the technological advances taking place in the SMA arena and lists key industry players.



Report Includes:

- 161 data tables 4 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for shape memory alloys

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Market share analysis of shape memory alloys by material, application and major geographical regions covering North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World

- Detailed analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting market growth and discussion of technological, regulatory, and competitive elements as well as economic trends that are affecting the future marketplace

- Company profiles of major players including, Advanced Technology & Materials Co. Ltd., Dynalloy Inc., Furukawa Co. Ltd., Johnson Matthey Inc., Nippon Seisen Co. Ltd., and Saes Getters Group



Summary:

The global market for SMAs reached $REDDACTED billion in 2019, which was created through the sale of REDDACTED million lbs. of SMAs. The average price of SMAs in 2019 was approximately $REDDACTED per lb.



In 2020, the global SMA business has been heavily impacted by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.Operations of many factories were suspended in the first few months of 2020.



But as China and some other countries have quickly recovered from the pandemic, the global market is expected to grow by REDDACTED over the entire year of 2020, although this figure is still much lower than the approximately REDDACTED growth in 2019. The analyst forecasts that the market will rebound to a normal CAGR of REDDACTED between 2020 and 2025 as the world recovers from the pandemic.



Reasons for Doing this Study and Target Audience



This study was undertaken to describe the existing and emerging markets for SMAs.SMA is a still evolving industry that consists of many segments.



This report emphasizes factors that may influence markets, with many predictions for the global market.



This report is intended for those entities that would like a picture of ongoing activities for SMAs in the global or regional markets, and those looking for opportunities to enter the fast-growing emerging markets. Those entities include companies and research institutes involved or considering involvement in all aspects of SMA technologies and business, globally or regionally.

