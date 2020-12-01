Dublin, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oilfield Biocides Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The oilfield biocides market is poised to grow by $ 125.13 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.



The market is driven by the increasing adoption of oxidizing oilfield biocides, and increasing focus and demand for oil production from unconventional oilfield reserves.



This study identifies the increasing problems associated with microbial growth in the water and oilfield industries as one of the prime reasons driving the oilfield biocides market growth during the next few years.



The reports on oilfield biocides market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The oilfield biocides market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading oilfield biocides market vendors that include Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Halliburton Co., Kemira Oyj, Solvay SA, and The Lubrizol Corp..



Also, the oilfield biocides market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Glutaraldehyde - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Chlorine - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

THPS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Quaternary ammonium - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Akzo Nobel NV

BASF SE

Clariant International Ltd.

Dow Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Halliburton Co.

Kemira Oyj

Solvay SA

The Lubrizol Corp.

Appendix



