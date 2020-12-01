Dublin, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Union: Brewing Waste Market and the Impact of COVID-19 in the Medium Term" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report presents a strategic analysis of the brewing waste market in the European Union and a forecast for its development in the medium term, taking into account the impact of COVID-19 on it. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market, its dynamics, structure, characteristics, main players, trends, growth and demand drivers, etc.



The purpose of the report is to describe the state of the brewing waste market in the European Union, to present actual and retrospective information about the volumes, dynamics, structure and characteristics of production, imports, exports and consumption and to build a forecast for the market in the next five years, taking into account the impact of COVID-19 on it. In addition, the report presents an elaborate analysis of the main market participants, price fluctuations, trends, growth and demand drivers of the market and all other factors, influencing its development.



This research report has been prepared using the publisher's unique methodology, including a blend of qualitative and quantitative data. The information comes from official sources and insights from market experts (representatives of the main market participants), gathered by semi-structured interviews.



The report on the brewing waste market in the European Union covers the following countries: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.



This report will allow you to:

Quickly and cost-effectively get a strategic analysis and gain competitive intelligence about the market;

Track market data, including size, value, dynamics, structure, segmentation and forecasts: past, present and future;

Track and identify key market trends, opportunities and threats and key drivers behind recent market changes;

Strategically assess market growth potential, demand drivers and restraints on the market;

Explore and identify new market opportunities in the countries and regions within the market;

Evaluate the key macroeconomic indicators to get insight into the general trends within the economy;

See how the market performed in the past (over the last 5 years) and how it will perform in the future, taking into account the impact of COVID-19 on it (in the next 5 years);

Get acquainted with the leading companies on the market;

Evaluate how diversified the market is in terms of competitive intensity, fragmentation and environment and understand competitive threats;

Empower your marketing, branding, strategy and market development, consumption and supply functions with useful market insights;

Build your investment strategy by assessing market attractiveness or company attractiveness;

Build your own market entry or market expansion strategy or evaluate your current strategy;

Add weight to pitches and presentations by using official and accurate data and calculations.

If you are interested in the brewing waste market in the European Union, this research report will provide you with a strategic analysis of the market, its recent and future development. In addition, the report will save you time and money while presenting you all the necessary information, empowering you to make informed decisions and move your business forward!



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive summary



3. Characteristics of brewing waste



4. Characteristics and analysis of raw materials base



5. State of the economy of the European Union

5.1. Characteristics of the economy of the European Union in 2015-2019

5.2. Forecast for the development of the economy of the European Union for 2020-2022



6. Overview and analysis of the brewing waste market in the European Union

6.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the brewing waste market in the European Union in 2015-2019

6.2. Structure of the brewing waste market in the European Union in 2015-2019: production, imports, exports, consumption

6.3. Structure of the brewing waste market in the European Union by origin

6.4. Structure of the brewing waste market in the European Union by country

6.5. Key recent trends on the brewing waste market in the European Union

6.6. Competitive landscape of the market

6.7. Country opportunity analysis

6.8. Key drivers and restraints for the market development in the medium term

6.9. Forecast for development of the brewing waste market in the European Union for 2020-2025



7. Overview and analysis of the domestic production of brewing waste in the European Union

7.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the domestic production of brewing waste in the European Union in 2015-2019

7.2. Structure of the EU production of brewing waste by countries

7.3. Characteristics of the main companies, producers of brewing waste in the European Union



8. Characteristics and analysis of the prices of brewing waste in the European Union

8.1. Value chain analysis

8.2. Structure of price formation

8.3. Characteristics of the producer prices of brewing waste in the European Union in 2015-2019

8.4. Characteristics of other prices of brewing waste



9. Foreign trade operations of brewing waste in the European Union

9.1. Foreign trade operations of brewing waste in the European Union in 2015-2019



10. Overview and analysis of the imports of brewing waste to the EU market

10.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the imports of brewing waste to the European Union in 2015-2019

10.2. Major trade inflows of brewing waste imports to the European Union

10.3. Structure of the imports of brewing waste by types of products

10.4. Prices of imported brewing waste in the European Union



11. Overview and analysis of the EU exports of brewing waste

11.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the EU exports of brewing waste in 2015-2019

11.2. Major trade outflows of brewing waste exports from the European Union

11.3. Structure of the EU exports of brewing waste by types of products

11.4. Prices of EU exports of brewing waste



12. Characteristics of the consumption of brewing waste in the European Union

12.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the consumption of brewing waste in the European Union in 2015-2019

12.2. Structure of the consumption of brewing waste in the European Union in 2015-2019 (by origin, by channel)

12.3. Structure of the consumption of brewing waste in the European Union by country

12.4. Volume, value and dynamics of the per capita consumption of brewing waste in the European Union in 2015-2019

12.5. Balance between supply and demand on the brewing waste market in the European Union in 2015-2019 and forecast for 2020-2025



13. Forecast for development of the brewing waste market in the European Union for 2020-2025

13.1. Factors, influencing the development of the brewing waste market in the European Union in the medium term

13.2. Forecast for market development in the medium term under three possible scenarios



