However, with the concept of nutritional lipids, this notion has changed.Nutritional lipids are the category of lipids that provide health benefits owing to their composition.



This study aims to provide the overview of different types of nutritional lipids: omega-3, medium chain triglycerides (MCT), omega-6 (arachidonic acid or ARA), and phytosterols.Growing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of nutritional lipids and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and other lifestyle-related diseases are leading to increasing realization of preventive healthcare approaches by the general population to avoid excessive healthcare expenditure. This is driving the growth of the global nutritional lipids market. Presence of major market participants in the nutritional lipids space also widens application scope through innovative technologies and research and developments related to the market. For instance, expanding application scope of omega-3 in pharmaceutical industries, with a large number of clinical trials and regulatory approvals, is likely to benefit the nutritional lipids market during the forecast period. The omega-3 product type is likely to fuel the growth of the nutritional lipids market during the forecast period, as a large number of studies are being conducted to determine the effects of omega-3 on various health conditions. This translates into high consumer awareness about its health benefits, growing demand from the infant food industry, and widening application scope in the pharmaceutical space. Growth in the medium chain triglycerides market is particularly due to its weight loss management benefits and growing trend of ‘keto-diet’ is also likely to drive the nutritional lipids market. Higher demand for infant nutrition products in Asia-Pacific countries is also driving a strong demand for DHA and ARA, thereby, contributing to the growth of the nutritional lipids market during the forecast period. Besides, the growing demand for phytosterols, particularly in the food and nutrition industry is also likely to support the total nutritional lipids market growth during the forecast period. The emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are expected to be the regional hotspots in terms of production as well as consumption of nutritional lipids in the coming years. The nutritional lipids market is fragmented, with the presence of a large number of large-, medium-, and small-scale manufacturers. The application spectrum of nutritional lipids is expanding considerably Y-o-Y, providing wide options for the new entrants into this market. Market participants are adopting various strategies, such as product launches, acquisitions, regulatory approvals, and partnerships, among others to capture a larger market share of the global nutritional lipids market. Product launch has been the most widely adopted strategy in the nutritional lipids market in the recent years.

