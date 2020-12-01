Dublin, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Candidemia - Epidemiology Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Candidemia epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current patient pool, along with the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.
Key Findings
The total incident cases of Candidemia patients are increasing by 7MM during the study period, i.e. 2017-2030.
The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Candidemia symptoms epidemiology segmented as the Total incident cases of Candidemia, Gender-specific cases of Candidemia, Age-specific cases of Candidemia, Total patients receiving antifungal treatment targeting Candida. The report includes the incident scenario of Candidemia symptoms in 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.
Country-wise - Candidemia Epidemiology
The epidemiology segment also provides the Candidemia epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.
The total incident cases of Candidemia associated in 7MM countries were 40,655 in 2017.
Key Questions Answered
