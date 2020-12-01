Dublin, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) drugs market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is set to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population that is more susceptible to such medical ailments is providing a boost to the market growth.
In line with this, changes in lifestyles, such as excessive alcohol consumption, a lack of physical activity, and unhealthy dietary patterns, have enhanced the risks of hypertension and high blood pressure. This, along with the development of novel orphan drugs and technologically advanced devices for the treatment of PAH, is favoring the market growth.
Other factors, including increasing awareness among the masses regarding the available treatment alternatives for PAH, and improving healthcare infrastructure across the globe, are expected to drive the market further.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Drugs Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Drug Class
6.1 Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ERAs)
6.2 Vasodilators
6.3 Phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE-5) Inhibitors
6.4 Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (sGC) Stimulators
6.5 Calcium Channel Blockers (CCBs)
6.6 Prostacyclin and Prostacyclin Analogs
7 Market Breakup by Route of Administration
7.1 Inhalation
7.2 Injectable
7.3 Oral Administration
8 Market Breakup by End User
8.1 Hospitals
8.2 Clinics
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
