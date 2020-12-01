New York, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North American Mobile Asset Management Market Continues Steady Growth Across Multiple Use Cases, Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05993468/?utm_source=GNW





Rich data analytics can also be included. The typical mobile asset management solution includes a hardware tracking device, sensors, application software, cellular data network service, and a web-based administrative portal.Key market trends, adoption dynamics, and potential growth opportunities are examined. Revenue forecasts are provided for three product categories: 1) Field Equipment Tracking solutions, 2) Trailer and Container Tracking solutions, and 3) High-Value Cargo Tracking solutions. The total market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.6% over 2019-2025. The mobile asset management industry continues on a strong growth trajectory in North America, thriving in today’s business environment by identifying and pursuing a series of new, profitable use cases. A high percentage of North American companies have moveable assets located outside of their four walls, representing a sizeable investment on the companies’ part. The utilization of GPS location tracking (MAM’s most basic capability) has been highly effective in protecting these assets from theft. However, customer needs are becoming more complex, expanding from simple location tracking to also include sensor monitoring, rich analytics, and more predictive and proactive planning. Current MAM solution users will want to remain current on product enhancements and the growing mix of industry participants. High-potential new business prospects should be aware of the increased affordability and benefits of these solutions. All stakeholders will want to track trends, partnership opportunities, and evolving customer needs.Challenges to industry growth in today’s mobile asset management market include: 1) Customers anticipating a grueling change management experience, 2) Concerns regarding scalability, 3) Customers’ perceived lack of expertise regarding these offerings, 4) Worries regarding the cost of these solutions, 5) Gaps in LTE-M network coverage, especially for users that require national and international reach, and 6) Lack of powerful data analytics capabilities as customer needs become more sophisticated.Companies interviewed for this study include AT&T, CalAmp, Fleet Complete, OnAsset Intelligence, Spireon, and Verizon.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05993468/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001