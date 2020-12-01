Dublin, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oxidative Stress Assay Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global oxidative stress assay market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global oxidative stress assay market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
Oxidative stress is a health condition wherein excessive production of oxygen-derived free radicals within a cell or organism overwhelms the intrinsic antioxidant defenses. It causes oxidative damage to proteins, lipids and nucleic acids, which can further lead to the development of cancer, asthma, ischemia, diabetes, and cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases. It is assessed using a number of assays that help healthcare researchers gain a better understanding of the mechanisms and responses of the condition.
Free radicals can be produced due to biological factors, unhealthy dietary habits and air pollution. This, in confluence with the rising number of individuals who smoke and consume alcohol, is escalating the risk of developing oxidative stress, which, in turn, is strengthening the market growth. Apart from this, the development of various pathologic conditions and acceleration of the aging process on account of oxidative stress is also bolstering the market growth.
Furthermore, the growing biopharmaceutical industry, increasing investments in the research and development (R&D) activities and technological advancements, such as high-content screening for drug discovery, are acting as other major factors stimulating the market growth.
Moreover, oxidative stress is also being considered as a major factor contributing to the severity of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
It is also being evaluated as a probable cause of multi-organ failure among patients. The ongoing studies on the interrelation between the disease and oxidative stress are expected to positively influence the market growth.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Oxidative Stress Assay Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Reagents and Consumables
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Instruments
6.3 Services
7 Market Breakup by Technology
7.1 ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Flow Cytometry
7.3 Chromatography
7.4 Microscopy
7.5 High-Content Screening
7.6 Label-Free Detection
8 Market Breakup by Test Type
8.1 Indirect Assays
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Major Types
8.1.2.1 Protein-Based Assays
8.1.2.2 Lipid-Based Assays
8.1.2.3 Nucleic Acid-Based Assays
8.1.3 Market Forecast
8.2 Antioxidant Capacity Assays
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Major Types
8.2.2.1 Glutathione Assays
8.2.2.2 Ascorbic Acid Assays
8.2.2.3 Cell-Based Exogenous Antioxidant Assays
8.2.3 Market Forecast
8.3 Enzyme-Based Assays
8.4 Reactive Oxygen Species-Based Assays
9 Market Breakup by End User
9.1 Pharmaceutical Industry
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Research Institutes
9.3 Others
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i995u4
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: