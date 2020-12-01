Dublin, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oxidative Stress Assay Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global oxidative stress assay market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global oxidative stress assay market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Oxidative stress is a health condition wherein excessive production of oxygen-derived free radicals within a cell or organism overwhelms the intrinsic antioxidant defenses. It causes oxidative damage to proteins, lipids and nucleic acids, which can further lead to the development of cancer, asthma, ischemia, diabetes, and cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases. It is assessed using a number of assays that help healthcare researchers gain a better understanding of the mechanisms and responses of the condition.



Free radicals can be produced due to biological factors, unhealthy dietary habits and air pollution. This, in confluence with the rising number of individuals who smoke and consume alcohol, is escalating the risk of developing oxidative stress, which, in turn, is strengthening the market growth. Apart from this, the development of various pathologic conditions and acceleration of the aging process on account of oxidative stress is also bolstering the market growth.



Furthermore, the growing biopharmaceutical industry, increasing investments in the research and development (R&D) activities and technological advancements, such as high-content screening for drug discovery, are acting as other major factors stimulating the market growth.



Moreover, oxidative stress is also being considered as a major factor contributing to the severity of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).



It is also being evaluated as a probable cause of multi-organ failure among patients. The ongoing studies on the interrelation between the disease and oxidative stress are expected to positively influence the market growth.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global oxidative stress assay market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global oxidative stress assay market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the test type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global oxidative stress assay market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Oxidative Stress Assay Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Reagents and Consumables

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Instruments

6.3 Services



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Flow Cytometry

7.3 Chromatography

7.4 Microscopy

7.5 High-Content Screening

7.6 Label-Free Detection



8 Market Breakup by Test Type

8.1 Indirect Assays

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Major Types

8.1.2.1 Protein-Based Assays

8.1.2.2 Lipid-Based Assays

8.1.2.3 Nucleic Acid-Based Assays

8.1.3 Market Forecast

8.2 Antioxidant Capacity Assays

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Major Types

8.2.2.1 Glutathione Assays

8.2.2.2 Ascorbic Acid Assays

8.2.2.3 Cell-Based Exogenous Antioxidant Assays

8.2.3 Market Forecast

8.3 Enzyme-Based Assays

8.4 Reactive Oxygen Species-Based Assays



9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 Pharmaceutical Industry

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Research Institutes

9.3 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players



Abcam PLC

AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Ltd.

Biovision Inc. (Boai NKY Medical Holdings Ltd.)

Cell Biolabs Inc.

Enzo Biochem Inc.

ImmunoChemistry Technologies LLC

Merck KGaA

Oxford Biomedical Research

Promega Corporation

Qiagen N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i995u4



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900