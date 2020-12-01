New York, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Holistic Web Protection Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05993463/?utm_source=GNW





Holistic Web Protection solutions integrate three key security technologies: distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) mitigation, web application firewall (WAF), and bot risk management (BRM).Such factors as the growing sophistication of attacks and the lack of cybersecurity professionals make a compelling case for the adoption of Holistic Web Protection solutions.



Enterprises across the world are looking for ways to strengthen their security posture with state-of-the-art products and services. The Holistic Web Protection market addresses organizations’ demand for consolidated, single pane of glass solutions, which do not only reduce the security gaps of legacy products but also provide simplified management capabilities.Cloud-based security services will remain a sought-after product category despite, and indeed because of, the COVID-19 pandemic. The accelerated transformation of business practices and a substantial increase in internet traffic, coupled with the growing attack surface in the world wide web, will drive demand for the Holistic Web Protection solutions. The market will continue to exhibit double-digit growth against the backdrop of the global economic downturn.Although total revenue in the Holistic Web Protection market is increasing, the growth rate has been declining steadily in the past 5 years. Market participants face fierce competition along with a high penetration rate in the enterprise segment. Traditional security vendors, CDN vendors, and cloud computing companies have distinct competitive advantages. However, their ability to onboard new clients is primarily determined by the loyalty of their existing customers, as well as the cohesiveness of their overall product portfolios. The Holistic Web Protection market will gradually absorb the markets formed around legacy and point solutions. The consolidation of standalone WAF, DDoS mitigation, and BRM solutions is poised to happen before the end of the forecast period. The process will be associated with the transition from physical appliances to cloud-based services.

