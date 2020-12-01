Dublin, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Computer on Module Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global computer on module market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



A computer-on-module (CoM), or system-on-module (SoM), refers to a complete embedded computer designed on a single circuit board. It is built on a microprocessor and is equipped with random access memory (RAM), ethernet, input or output (I/O) controllers, flash memory and other components required for a fully functioning computer. The user can plug the central processing unit (CPU) into a small processor, or baseboard and perform various functions similar to that of a complex computer.



This offers a consistent and cost-effective embedded platform for computing solutions and aids in minimizing the time required for manufacturing various products. Owing to this, it finds extensive applications in the industrial automation systems, medical electronics, transportation, communication and gaming industry.



Increasing automation across industries represents one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of miniaturized devices is also providing a boost to the market growth.



For instance, CoM systems are primarily used for manufacturing drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that are compact and can be navigated autonomously by the user. These systems also aid in faster product development and offer enhanced reliability, longevity and interconnectivity with other devices. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of off-the-shelf CoM and application-specific carrier boards with the Internet of Things (IoT), are also contributing to the market growth.



Other factors, including the adoption of CoMs for robotics, artificial intelligence, smart electronics, wireless connectivity and other electronic systems, along with increasing digitization, are projected to drive the market further.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global computer on module market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global computer on module market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the architecture type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the standard?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global computer on module market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Computer on Module Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Architecture Type

6.1 ARM (Advanced RISC Machines) Architecture

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 x86 Architecture

6.3 Power Architecture

6.4 Others



7 Market Breakup by Standard

7.1 COM Express

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 SMARC (Smart Mobile Architecture)

7.3 Qseven

7.4 ETX (Embedded Technology Extended)

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Industrial Automation

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Medical

8.3 Transportation

8.4 Gaming

8.5 Communication

8.6 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players



Aaeon Technology Inc. (ASUSTeK Computer Inc.)

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Axiomtek Co. Ltd.

congatec AG

Digi International Inc.

iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Kontron S&T AG (S&T AG)

PHYTEC

TechNexion

Toradex Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Variscite

