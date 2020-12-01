New York, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digitization and Automation to Power the Rise of Smart Cities, 2019–2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05993460/?utm_source=GNW





The mobility landscape in cities is transforming rapidly.Discrete, siloed, and narrow definitions of transportation are giving way to broader, more inclusive, and sustainable concepts of mobility.



The future of mobility will be highly integrated, electric, and autonomous and will be aiming to improve the user travel experience. Strategic collaborations among important stakeholders, both public and private, in terms of operating models, car usage, multimodal journey planning, and also payment options will drive smart mobility objectives in cities.Scandinavian cities have set the benchmark in terms of sustainable transportation. They have implemented comprehensive and stringent regulations on emissions and emission standards. The governments of these countries have levied fees on vehicles that fail to meet emission standards. This has also helped reduce car usage. Cities in the Asia-Pacific are implementing progressive regulations that discourage private vehicle usage. Cities committed to sustainable mobility practices are, therefore, devising regulations, investing in public transport systems, and encouraging alternative mobility modes such as car sharing and bike sharing. This is central to minimizing the social, health, and economic fallouts of congestion.New mobility solutions encompass the performance of cities in shared mobility initiatives. Several cities are running mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) pilots; others have demand responsive transit (DRT) fleets where vehicle routes/timetables are flexible and change in response to transport demand. In many cases, such models are upturning conventional notions of car ownership or lease, replacing them with a new wave of services that include carsharing, ridehailing, and integrated mobility. These new models are improving the efficiency of transportation networks and supporting the seamless integration of several mobility services, making travel within cities easier for people. As technology evolves, the business models of today are also likely to evolve and become more closely integrated with public transport services, promoting a shift towards mass and shared transport.Digitization is the bedrock of new technology and services expansion, new mobility solutions, and smart applications in city management. Its purview ranges across a city’s digital performance as well as its digital strategy. A city’s digital performance encompasses how a city fares in terms of smartphone penetration, 4G coverage and speed, its 5G outlook, data security measures, and innovation profile. A city’s digital strategy embraces, among other things, real-time data availability, integrated APIs, advanced analytical capabilities, and the appointment of a dedicated Chief Digital Officer (CDO). This aspect is equally important in determining the scale and velocity of digitization initiatives in a city.

