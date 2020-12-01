Dublin, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Graphics Add-in Board (AIB) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global graphics add-in board (AIB) market grew at a CAGR of around 16% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the graphics add-in board (AIB) market is set to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Graphics add-in board (AIB) refers to an electronic component used in computer systems to augment graphics, memory and visual communication capabilities. It is a single-chip processor that improves the performance of videos and graphics and minimizes the load on the central processing unit (CPU).



Integrated and discrete are the two most commonly used variants of graphics AIB used in computer systems. The integrated boards are built into the motherboard of the computer to eliminate the need for additional cards. On the other hand, discrete cards are additionally installed into the motherboard and can be upgraded as per requirement. These AIBs are commonly embedded in desktop computers, laptops, consoles, workstations and smartphones to generate high-definition (HD) images.



Significant growth in the gaming industry is one of the key factors creating a positive impact on the market. Furthermore, increasing utilization of touchscreen-based consumer electronics is also driving the market growth. Graphic AIBs are widely being used in remote workstations, supercomputers and simulators. These devices are primarily utilized for scientific and technical applications in the aerospace and defense industries.



Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the utilization of machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR) systems to create games with high graphic requirements, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Gaming software developers are using AIBs, along with geographic information systems (GIS), to offer an immersive multimedia experience with real-time spatial input to the user.



Gaming machines, such as tablets, phones, consoles and personal computers, are also being embedded with AIBs and Advanced Micro Devices (AMDs) for enhanced performance capabilities.



This, along with extensive research and development (R&D), is expected to drive the market further.



