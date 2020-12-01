New York, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Rapid Evolution of the Italian Market for Electric Vehicles" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05993459/?utm_source=GNW





Automakers are creating separate EV business units to prepare for an EV boom. However, the surge in EV demand will create a need for charging infrastructure and safety regulations and standards.Italy has a nascent but rapidly growing EV market. Being part of the EU, its National Policy Framework (NPF) and targets are based on the October 2014 Directive launched by the European Commission with regard to alternate fuel vehicles to address environmental issues and energy security and independence, attracting investors to Europe for alternate fuel source development.Italy had come under criticism for a lack of motion and growth in the EV sector. However, the newly elected 2018 government has made serious progress in terms of several reforms and charging station infrastructure. It has also stated its ambitions to surpass Norway and make Italy Europe’s top EV nation. Italy stands out due to its holistic approach, where considerations have been made for pushing EV sales through incentives and regulations, increasing charging infrastructure, and developing new charging technology and storage systems.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05993459/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001