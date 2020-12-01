Dublin, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Contact Paper and Board Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global food contact paper and board market grew at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2014-2019. Food contact paper and board, or food contact materials (FCMs), refer to the packaging products used during processing, preparation, storing, serving and consumption of edible products. These packaging products are designed for convenient food storage and ease in food serving and disposal, along with protecting the contents from contaminants, such as air, dust, moisture and grease. Corrugated boards, folding cartons, wrapping paper, paper bags and cup stock boards are the most common types of food contact materials available in the market. They are majorly used for packing bakery products, groceries, beverages, ready-to-eat meals and dairy products.



The growing food and beverage industry represent as one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the implementation of favorable policies promoting the use of paper-based contact paper and boards as an alternative for plastic and aluminum packaging materials is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Owing to growing environmental consciousness and enhanced focus on the sustainable way of living, consumer preferences are rapidly shifting toward bio-degradable and compostable food packaging products.



Additionally, the growing demand for ready-to-eat and packed foods, along with a significant increase in the number of fast-food serving cafes, restaurants and hotels, is also creating a positive outlook for the market growth. With evolving lifestyles and increasing preference for hygienic foods, several brands and companies are opting for food-grade contact papers and boards, which are utilized for safe distribution and transportation of food products. Other factors, including rapid urbanization and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit a moderate growth during the next five years.



Breakup by Type:



Non-Poly Coated and Board

Poly Coated and Board

Breakup by Paper Weight:

Up to 30 GSM

Between 30-50 GSM

Above 50 GSM

Breakup by Product Type:

Corrugated and Folding Cartons

Kraft Paper

Wrapping Paper

Others

Breakup by Application:

Bakery Products

Dry Groceries

Ready Meals

Non-liquid Dairy Products

Others

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

Hotels and Restaurants

Bakeries and Cafes

Fast Food Joints

Cinema Halls

Others

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Anchor Packaging Inc., Ball Corporation, Bischof + Klein SE & Co. KG, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Huhtamaki Oyj, Huntsman Corporation, International Paper Company, Intertek Group, Mondi Plc., Nippon Paper Group, Sonoco Products, etc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global food contact paper and board market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the paper weight?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use sector?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global food contact paper and board market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Food Contact Paper and Board Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Non-Poly Coated and Board

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Poly Coated and Board

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Paper Weight

7.1 Up to 30 GSM

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Between 30-50 GSM

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Above 50 GSM

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Product Type

8.1 Corrugated and Folding Cartons

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Kraft Paper

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Wrapping Paper

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Bakery Products

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Dry Groceries

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Ready Meals

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Non-liquid Dairy Products

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector

10.1 Hotels and Restaurants

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Bakeries and Cafes

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Fast Food Joints

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Cinema Halls

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Others

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.1.1 United States

11.1.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.1.2 Market Forecast

11.1.2 Canada

11.1.2.1 Market Trends

11.1.2.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Asia Pacific

11.2.1 China

11.2.1.1 Market Trends

11.2.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2.2 Japan

11.2.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2.2 Market Forecast

11.2.3 India

11.2.3.1 Market Trends

11.2.3.2 Market Forecast

11.2.4 South Korea

11.2.4.1 Market Trends

11.2.4.2 Market Forecast

11.2.5 Australia

11.2.5.1 Market Trends

11.2.5.2 Market Forecast

11.2.6 Indonesia

11.2.6.1 Market Trends

11.2.6.2 Market Forecast

11.2.7 Others

11.2.7.1 Market Trends

11.2.7.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Market Trends

11.3.1.2 Market Forecast

11.3.2 France

11.3.2.1 Market Trends

11.3.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3.3 United Kingdom

11.3.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.3.2 Market Forecast

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.4.1 Market Trends

11.3.4.2 Market Forecast

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.5.1 Market Trends

11.3.5.2 Market Forecast

11.3.6 Russia

11.3.6.1 Market Trends

11.3.6.2 Market Forecast

11.3.7 Others

11.3.7.1 Market Trends

11.3.7.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Latin America

11.4.1 Brazil

11.4.1.1 Market Trends

11.4.1.2 Market Forecast

11.4.2 Mexico

11.4.2.1 Market Trends

11.4.2.2 Market Forecast

11.4.3 Others

11.4.3.1 Market Trends

11.4.3.2 Market Forecast

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.5.1 Market Trends

11.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

11.5.3 Market Forecast



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Indicators



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Anchor Packaging Inc.

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2 Ball Corporation

16.3.2.1 Company Overview

16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2.3 Financials

16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.3 Bischof + Klein SE & Co. KG

16.3.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4 Georgia-Pacific LLC

16.3.4.1 Company Overview

16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis

16.3.5 Huhtamaki Oyj

16.3.5.1 Company Overview

16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.5.3 Financials

16.3.6 Huntsman Corporation

16.3.6.1 Company Overview

16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.6.3 Financials

16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.7 International Paper Company

16.3.7.1 Company Overview

16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7.3 Financials

16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.8 Intertek Group

16.3.8.1 Company Overview

16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.8.3 Financials

16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.9 Mondi Plc.

16.3.9.1 Company Overview

16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9.3 Financials

16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.10 Nippon Paper Group

16.3.10.1 Company Overview

16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.10.3 Financials

16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.11 Sonoco Products

16.3.11.1 Company Overview

16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.11.3 Financials

16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis



