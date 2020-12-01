New York, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Solid State Battery: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05993359/?utm_source=GNW





The growing adoption of electronic gadgets, the increasing utility of battery energy storage systems, and the rising deployment of electric vehicles are key factors driving the industry. The report also discusses other factors that are impacting the solid-state battery market.



The report analyzes the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa.



It covers the technological background and key manufacturing trends of key players. A brief analysis of upcoming market for solid-state batteries in electric vehicles also is provided.



The report offers insights on end-use applications based on the following end-user segments -

- Medical and healthcare devices.

- Electric vehicles.

- Consumer electronics.

- Industrial (network & telecom, UPS (Uninterrupted Power Supply)).

- Others (energy harvesting, military, aerospace).



Report Includes:

- An overview of the global markets for solid state battery and applications thereof

- Analyses of the global market trends, with corresponding market analysis data for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Estimation of market size and forecasted data for solid-state battery, and market share analysis on the basis of end user industry and key geographical regions

- Exploration of market potential for solid-state battery, opportunities and restraints, environmental regulations, and technological trends and issues impacting the industry

- Identification of the global leading players in the solid-state battery market and insight into how their growing research and development activities are advancing the market

- Key merger and acquisition deals, collaborations and joint ventures within the fuel cell battery technologies marketplace

- Company profiles of the market leading participants



Summary:

This report focuses on the growing use of solid-state battery and how the market is expected to perform in the coming years.The report provides an in-depth knowledge of the solid-state battery market, and the challenges faced by the various market players.



The study identifies how the solid-state battery market is performing and its new and upcoming technologies. It offers a detailed view of the market, which is segmented by end-user industries.

