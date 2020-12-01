Dublin, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Livestock Farming Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by System Type, Application (Milk Harvesting, Feeding, Health), Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Farm Type (Dairy, Swine, Poultry), Farm Size, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The precision livestock farming market was valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2020 to 2025.



The precision livestock farming market has a promising growth potential owing to several factors such as the implementation of IoT- and AI-enabled devices for livestock monitoring, surging labor costs and rising demand for automation in the livestock industry, increasing focus on real-time monitoring and early disease detection, and growing demand for protein and dairy products have become the prominent factors for the growth of the precision livestock farming market globally.



The market for poultry monitoring and robotic systems could grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The demand for poultry monitoring and robotic systems could show high growth in the precision livestock farming market. The major factor driving this growth is the increasing awareness among the poultry farm owners towards the technology adoption for poultry farming. The real-time monitoring of poultry birds enables farm owners to detect abnormal behavior, stress, disease, and several other parameters. A number of precision livestock farming technology companies exist in the market that provides integrated solutions to monitor poultry farms and enables farmers to optimize the livestock farming operation by timely actions.



The market for hardware is estimated to account for the largest share between 2020 and 2025 in the precision livestock farming market



The precision livestock market for hardware is expected to flourish at a significant growth rate and is estimated to hold the dominant position during the forecast period. Hardware components, sensors, devices, and equipment are increasingly being adopted in livestock farming for several applications. Moreover, the demand for milking robotic systems, precision feeding systems, RFID tags, camera systems is increasing among several livestock farms like dairy, poultry, swine, and several others.



The market for livestock health and behavior monitoring application is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025



The precision livestock farming market for livestock health and behavior monitoring applications is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The livestock health has been in focus since the past several years among the livestock farmers and other stakeholders. The rising diseases among them is the very reason for such high attention towards livestock health monitoring. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in creating a demand for safe food where the source of the food can be traced back to the farm.



Precision livestock farming market in the APAC region is expected to witness robust growth during 2020-2025



The developing countries in the region is accelerating the demand for the precision livestock farming technology as the deployment of RFID tags, camera systems, and other livestock monitoring devices is on the rise. Moreover, the rising geriatric population in the countries like Japan and South Korea has put stress on the labor force to work on the farms which has led to the adoption of milking robotic systems and precision feeding systems in the livestock farms.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Post-COVID-19: Realistic Scenario

3.2 Post-COVID-19: Optimistic Scenario

3.3 Post-COVID-19: Pessimistic Scenario



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Precision Livestock Farming Market

4.2 Precision Livestock Farming Market in APAC, by System Type and Country

4.3 Market, by System Type

4.4 Precision Livestock Farming Market, by Offering

4.5 Geographic Analysis of Precision Livestock Farming Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Implementation of IoT- and Ai-Enabled Devices for Livestock Monitoring

5.2.1.2 Transition from Precision Livestock Farming to Decision Livestock Farming

5.2.1.3 Surging Labor Costs and Rising Demand for Automation in the Livestock Industry

5.2.1.4 Increasing Focus on Real-Time Monitoring and Early Disease Detection

5.2.1.5 Growing Demand for Protein and Dairy Products

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Upfront Cost and Marginal Return on Investment

5.2.2.2 Lack of Technological Awareness Among Livestock Farmers

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Livestock Monitoring Technology in Developing Countries

5.2.3.2 Increasing Number of Dairy, Poultry, and Swine Farms

5.2.3.3 Growing Popularity of Poultry Robots and Bsc Smart Cameras

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent Government Regulations and Trade Barriers

5.2.4.2 Emergence & Re-Emergence of Diseases and Environmental Concerns



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6.2.1 Major Market Players in Market

6.3 Technology Trends

6.3.1 Advent of Ai and Blockchain in Livestock Farming to Push Market Expansion

6.3.2 Body Conditioning Scoring (BCS) Systems

6.3.3 Technology Adoption in Dairy Farms

6.3.4 Technology Adoption in Poultry Farms

6.4 Average Selling Price Analysis

6.5 Case Studies: Precision Livestock Farming

6.5.1 Connecterra: Ai-Based Solution Improving Farm Productivity

6.5.2 Allflex: Livestock Monitoring Solution Improving Breeding Rate in Dairy Cows

6.5.3 Latium: Ranchers in Ghana Remotely Monitoring Their Livestock

6.6 Precision Livestock Farming: Patent Analysis

6.7 Precision Livestock Farming Market: Ecosystem Market Map



7 Precision Livestock Farming Market, by System Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Milking Robotic Systems

7.2.1 Single-Stall Milking Units

7.2.1.1 Single-Stall Milking Units Are Mainly Used Across Small and Mid-Sized Dairy Farms

7.2.2 Multi-Stall Milking Units

7.2.2.1 Newer Multi-Stall Milking Units Can Milk Up to 500 Cows at a Time

7.2.3 Automated Milking Rotary

7.2.3.1 High-Capacity Amr Systems Provide Additional Information That Can be Used to Monitor and Analyze Herd Performance

7.3 Precision Feeding Systems

7.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Feeding Robots to Mitigate Labor Shortage Issue Expected to Propel the Market Growth

7.4 Livestock Identification, Monitoring, and Tracking Systems

7.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Active Rfid Tags on Medium to Large Livestock Farms to Accelerate Demand for Livestock Identification & Tracking Devices

7.5 Poultry Monitoring and Robotic Systems

7.5.1 Poultry Monitoring and Robotics Systems to Witness a High Growth During Forecast Period



8 Precision Livestock Farming Market, by Offering

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hardware

8.2.1 Robotics Hardware

8.2.1.1 Increasing Herd Size of Dairy Farms and Rising Labor Costs Expected to Propel Growth of Robotics Hardware Component

8.2.2 Rfid Tags & Readers

8.2.2.1 Rising Adoption of Low-Frequency Rfid Tags for Identification & Tracking of Livestock to Drive Market Growth

8.2.3 Sensors

8.2.3.1 Sensors Are Gaining Popularity Among Small Farms in Precision Livestock Farming Market

8.2.3.2 Temperature Sensors

8.2.3.3 Accelerometer Sensors

8.2.3.4 Motion Sensors

8.2.3.5 Environmental Humidity Sensors

8.2.3.6 Others

8.2.4 Cameras

8.2.4.1 Growing Awareness Among Ranchers for Remote Monitoring of Livestock Expected to Propel Adoption of Cameras

8.2.5 Gps

8.2.5.1 Surging Demand for Livestock Location Tracking is Major Factor Driving Growth of Gps Market

8.2.6 Others

8.3 Software

8.3.1 On-Cloud

8.3.1.1 Cloud-Based Software Solutions Are Flexible, Scalable, and Affordable

8.3.2 On-Premise

8.3.2.1 On-Premise Software is Beneficial for Organizations Migrating from One System to Another

8.3.3 Ai and Data Analytics

8.3.3.1 Ai and Data Analytics to Drive the Decision Making of Livestock Farm Owners

8.4 Services

8.4.1 Services Are Witnessing High Growth in Precision Livestock Farming Market Owing to Increasing Deployment of Livestock Farming Devices and Equipment

8.4.2 System Integration & Consulting

8.4.3 Managed Services

8.4.4 Maintenance and Support Services



9 Precision Livestock Farming Market, by Farm Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Dairy Farms

9.2.1 Milking Robotics Systems Are Widely Used in Large Farms

9.3 Swine Farms

9.3.1 Rfid and Cameras Are Mainly Used to Monitor Swine Health and Body Temperature Across Swine Farms

9.4 Poultry Farms

9.4.1 Precision Livestock Farming Solutions Such as Cameras Are Predominantly Used in Poultry Farms

9.5 Others



10 Precision Livestock Farming Market, by Farm Size

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Small Farms

10.2.1 Small Farms to Witness Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period

10.3 Mid-Sized Farms

10.3.1 Adoption of Precision Livestock Farming Technology is Most Common in Mid-Sized Farms

10.4 Large Farms

10.4.1 Large Farms Accounted for the Largest Market Share in 2019



11 Precision Livestock Farming Market, by Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Milk Harvesting

11.2.1 Rising Demand for Milking Robots on Dairy Farms to Propel Growth of Market for Milk Harvesting Application

11.3 Feeding Management

11.3.1 Increasing Awareness Among Dairy Farm Owners for Accurate Diet Formulation

11.4 Livestock Behavior and Health Monitoring

11.4.1 Increasing Awareness Among Ranchers and Dairy Farm Owners to Track Heat Detection and Early Disease Identification

11.5 Others



12 Precision Livestock Farming Market, by Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Americas

12.3 Europe

12.4 APAC

12.5 RoW



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Company Historical Revenue, 2015-2019

13.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant

13.4.1 Stars

13.4.2 Pervasive

13.4.3 Emerging Leaders

13.4.4 Participant

13.5 Startup Evaluation Matrix

13.5.1 Progressive Companies

13.5.2 Responsive Companies

13.5.3 Dynamic Companies

13.5.4 Starting Blocks

13.6 Market Evaluation Framework

13.7 Competitive Scenario

13.7.1 Product Launches & Developments

13.7.2 Agreements, Expansions, Partnerships, and Collaborations

13.7.3 Mergers and Acquisitions



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Key Players

14.1.1 Delaval (Subsidiary of Tetra Laval International)

14.1.2 Allflex (Subsidiary of Merck & Co. Inc.)

14.1.3 GEA Farm Technology (GEA Group Ag)

14.1.4 Afimilk

14.1.5 Boumatic

14.1.6 Lely International

14.1.7 Dairymaster

14.1.8 Livestock Improvement Corporation (LIC)

14.1.9 Fancom (Subsidiary of Ctb International Corp.)

14.1.10 Fullwood Packo

14.1.11 Nedap Livestock Management

14.1.12 Waikato Milking Systems

14.2 Startup Ecosystem

14.2.1 Connecterra

14.2.2 CainthUS

14.2.3 Faromatics

14.2.4 Tibot Technologies

14.2.5 Mi Robot

14.2.6 Farm Control

14.2.7 Moocall

14.2.8 SCIO+

14.3 Other Players

14.3.1 Hokofarm Group

14.3.2 Trioliet

14.3.3 Big Dutchman

14.3.4 VDL Agrotech (VDL Group)

14.3.5 Icerobotics

14.3.6 Hid Global

14.3.7 Aleis

14.4 Right to Win



15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rq4l82

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900