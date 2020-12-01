Dublin, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Track and Trace Solutions Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As per this report, the global market for track and trace solutions is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 12.75% during the estimated period of 2019-2028.



Factors such as the growing number of counterfeit drugs, coupled with favorable regulations for serialization implementation, are motivating the growth of the studied market during the forecast period. Furthermore, blockchain adoption and rising demand from emerging countries, are opening multiple opportunities for the track and trace solutions market in the same period.



However, the high costs of solutions and lack of common standards, are significantly weighing down the progress of the track and trace solutions market globally.



The global track and trace solutions market covers North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa regions.



Geographically, North America holds the largest market for track and trace solutions, and it is likely to continue its dominance over the market till 2028. The region's growth is mainly due to highly regulated serialization standards and the enhanced healthcare infrastructure. The FDA advocates automatic identification technologies, such as barcoding and RFID, to pharma and healthcare companies. Furthermore, the presence of renowned pharma, biopharma, and medical devices companies, are contributing to the high traction of track and trace solutions, in turn, boosting the track and trace solutions market across the region.



The key enterprises involved in the track and trace solutions market include Zebra Technologies Corporation, SEA Vision Srl, Seidenader Maschinenbau GmbH, Mettler Toledo International Inc, rfxcel Corporation, Tracelink Inc, Siemens AG, Korber AG, Systech International, Optel Group, ACG Group, Xyntek Inc, Antares Vision SPA, and Axway.



Mettler Toledo International Inc functions as a supplier of precision devices and services. It produces weighing instruments to be utilized in laboratories, packaging, industrial, logistics, and more. Additionally, the company is involved in offering analytical tools in life science, and even real-time analytic systems used in drug development. It provides its products to various industries, including the transportation and logistics industry. It has its functions spread across various regions, with its headquarter located in Ohio, the United States.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Track and Trace Solutions Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Rise in Number of Product Recalls Creates Demand for Market

2.2.2. IoT Technology Key to Market's Growth

2.2.3. Trends Showing Growth in Medical Devices and Pharmaceutical

2.3. Evolution and Transition of Track and Trace Solutions

2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.2. Threat of Substitute

2.4.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Regulatory Framework

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Growing Number of Counterfeit Drugs

2.8.2. Favorable Regulations for Serialization Implementation Helps Market Growth

2.9. Market Restraints

2.9.1. High Cost of Solutions

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Blockchain Adoption Can Further Increase Transparency and Security

2.10.2. Growing Demand from Emerging Regions

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Lack of Common Standards



3. Global Track and Trace Solutions Market Outlook - by Product

3.1. Hardware Systems

3.1.1. Printing and Marking Solutions

3.1.2. Monitoring and Verification Solutions

3.1.3. Labeling Solutions

3.1.4. Other Hardware Systems

3.2. Software Solutions

3.2.1. Plant Manager Software

3.2.2. Line Controller Software

3.2.3. Bundle Tracking Software

3.2.4. Other Software Solutions



4. Global Track and Trace Solutions Market Outlook - by Technology

4.1. Barcode

4.2. Rfid



5. Global Track and Trace Solutions Market Outlook - by Application

5.1. Serialization Solutions

5.1.1. Bottle Serialization

5.1.2. Label Serialization

5.1.3. Carton Serialization

5.1.4. Data Matrix Serialization

5.2. Aggregation Solutions

5.2.1. Bundle Aggregation

5.2.2. Case Aggregation

5.2.3. Pallet Aggregation



6. Global Track and Trace Solutions Market Outlook - by End-User

6.1. Pharmaceutical Companies

6.2. Medical Device Companies

6.3. Other End-Users



7. Global Track and Trace Solutions Market - Regional Outlook

7.1. North America

7.1.1. Market by Product

7.1.1.1. Market by Hardware Systems

7.1.1.2. Market by Software Solutions

7.1.2. Market by Technology

7.1.3. Market by Application

7.1.3.1. Market by Serialization Solutions

7.1.3.2. Market by Aggregation Solutions

7.1.4. Market by End-User

7.1.5. Country Analysis

7.1.5.1. United States

7.1.5.2. Canada

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Market by Product

7.2.1.1. Market by Hardware Systems

7.2.1.2. Market by Software Solutions

7.2.2. Market by Technology

7.2.3. Market by Application

7.2.3.1. Market by Serialization Solutions

7.2.3.2. Market by Aggregation Solutions

7.2.4. Market by End-User

7.2.5. Country Analysis

7.2.5.1. United Kingdom

7.2.5.2. Germany

7.2.5.3. France

7.2.5.4. Spain

7.2.5.5. Italy

7.2.5.6. Russia

7.2.5.7. Rest of Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Market by Product

7.3.1.1. Market by Hardware Systems

7.3.1.2. Market by Software Solutions

7.3.2. Market by Technology

7.3.3. Market by Application

7.3.3.1. Market by Serialization Solutions

7.3.3.2. Market by Aggregation Solutions

7.3.4. Market by End-User

7.3.5. Country Analysis

7.3.5.1. China

7.3.5.2. Japan

7.3.5.3. India

7.3.5.4. South Korea

7.3.5.5. Asean Countries

7.3.5.6. Australia & New Zealand

7.3.5.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4. Latin America

7.4.1. Market by Product

7.4.1.1. Market by Hardware Systems

7.4.1.2. Market by Software Solutions

7.4.2. Market by Technology

7.4.3. Market by Application

7.4.3.1. Market by Serialization Solutions

7.4.3.2. Market by Aggregation Solutions

7.4.4. Market by End-User

7.4.5. Country Analysis

7.4.5.1. Brazil

7.4.5.2. Mexico

7.4.5.3. Rest of Latin America

7.5. Middle East and Africa

7.5.1. Market by Product

7.5.1.1. Market by Hardware Systems

7.5.1.2. Market by Software Solutions

7.5.2. Market by Technology

7.5.3. Market by Application

7.5.3.1. Market by Serialization Solutions

7.5.3.2. Market by Aggregation Solutions

7.5.4. Market by End-User

7.5.5. Country Analysis

7.5.5.1. United Arab Emirates

7.5.5.2. Turkey

7.5.5.3. Saudi Arabia

7.5.5.4. South Africa

7.5.5.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. ACG Group

8.2. Antares Vision Spa

8.3. Axway

8.4. Mettler Toledo International Inc

8.5. Rfxcel Corporation

8.6. Optel Group

8.7. Seidenader Maschinenbau GmbH

8.8. Sea Vision Srl

8.9. Tracelink Inc

8.10. Siemens AG

8.11. Systech International

8.12. Korber AG

8.13. Xyntek Inc

8.14. Zebra Technologies Corporation



9. Methodology & Scope

9.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

9.2. Sources of Data

9.3. Research Methodology



