VENICE, Fla., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedom Boat Club, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) and the nation’s largest boat club, today announced its 250th location. The newest franchise, opening in spring 2021 in Delran, New Jersey, represents Freedom’s first location in the Philadelphia market. Tom, Bev and Josh Rosella, owners of the new location, also run and manage eight other Freedom Boat Club locations in Delaware, Southern New Jersey and the Hudson River Valley.

Since May 2019, the franchise network has grown from 170 to 250 locations and increased memberships 61 percent with now more than 36,500 memberships across 31 states, Canada and Europe. Throughout 2020, Freedom Boat Club has experienced record growth, completing more than 400,000 trips during the year, exposing a broader range of consumers to the boating lifestyle offering members ease, convenience and a low barrier to entry to enjoy time on the water.

“We are thrilled to be part of such an important milestone for Freedom Boat Club,” said Bev Rosella, Freedom Boat Club franchisee. “When we opened our first location, we hoped that we could create an experience for our members that would allow them to have lifelong memories on the water. To have nine locations now is just incredible and we look forward to meeting new boaters in the Philadelphia area.”

“It has been a record year for Freedom Boat Club, and we are energized by the success that we and our franchise partners have created in the marketplace,” said Cecil Cohn, President, Freedom Boat Club Network. “Freedom continues to exceed our growth expectations and reach new heights. I remain encouraged and excited about our continued momentum as we head into 2021.”

Also, in 2020, Freedom was named to Entrepreneur magazine’s first Top Growth Franchises list, which recognizes the 150 companies with the greatest positive franchise unit growth in North America over a three-year period.

At Freedom Boat Club, the motto is “Boating Made Simple.” The club model enables members to enjoy all the perks of being on the water while the company takes care of the purchasing, maintaining, insuring, storing and other aspects of boating. Members can take advantage of a diverse fleet of boats, on-water training and social events that the club has to offer – and with the reciprocity opportunities, club members can enjoy Freedom Boat Club anywhere there is a location. It’s as simple as reserving the boat, showing up, getting the keys and enjoying the day.

The Delran location will be located at Dredge Harbor Boat Center, 67 St Mihiel Dr, Delran, NJ 08075 and you can learn more at https://www.freedomboatclub.com/franchises/fbc-of-delaware/delran.html

ABOUT FREEDOM BOAT CLUB

Freedom Boat Club, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) and headquartered in Venice, FL., is the world’s oldest and largest boat club with 250 locations in 31 states, Canada, and Europe. More information about Freedom Boat Club and membership opportunities can be found at www.FreedomBoatClub.com and franchise opportunities at www.FreedomBoatClubFranchise.com .

ABOUT BRUNSWICK

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and NAUTIC-ON. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com .

Lee Gordon Vice President – Brunswick Global Communications & Public Relations Brunswick Office: 847-735-4003 Mercury Office: 920-924-1808 Cell: 904-860-8848 Lee.Gordon@Brunswick.com