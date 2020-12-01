



CAF selected Teleste’s on-board systems for the Docklands Light Railway in London

Teleste will deliver its on-board systems to CAF’s trains for the Docklands Light Railway by Transport for London. According to the contract between Teleste and CAF, the deliveries will take place in 2021-2023, and they will cover passenger information, public address and CCTV systems as well as ultrawide TFT displays of the newest type to 43 5-car driverless light metro trains, the first of which will enter commercial service in 2023.

With its annual passenger count reaching 122 million, the Docklands Light Railway in East London is the busiest light rail network in the UK. The new trains will add capacity to the network by up to 30%, thus supporting the continuously growing number of public transport users, further jobs and homes in the area. Additionally, the trains will offer passengers an improved travel experience by increasing the availability of real-time travel information, which is one of the key functionalities enabled by Teleste’s passenger information system.

Jukka Rinnevaara
CEO

Jukka Rinnevaara, tel. +358 2 2605 611





