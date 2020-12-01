ST. LOUIS, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it has been recognized once again for its commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility by earning a place on the prestigious S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for North America for the second consecutive year.



The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices ("DJSI") are considered among the most important global indicators of sustainability leadership, evaluating public companies on environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors relevant to their industry. The Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index represents the top 20% of the largest 600 North American companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index (BMI) based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria. The index is used as a reference by shareholders who consider sustainability when making investment decisions. Only the most sustainable companies in each industry are considered each year for index membership.

“We congratulate Amdocs for being included in the DJSI North America. A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. With a record number of companies participating in the 2020 Corporate Sustainability Assessment and more stringent rules for inclusion this year, this sets your company apart and rewards your continued commitment to people and planet," said Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research and Data, S&P Global

"Amdocs is honored to be included again in the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America," said Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, chief financial officer and chief operating officer of Amdocs Management Limited. "Improving the lives of people in our communities, prioritizing inclusion and diversity, protecting the environment, promoting sustainability and bridging the digital divide with our products & services - these are all a critical part of Amdocs’ identity and purpose to enrich lives and progress society. Together with our employees, we are committed to keep raising the bar, demonstrating best practices, working together with our partners, and meeting the most ambitious goals as recognized by the global leaders in ESG compliance and performance."

