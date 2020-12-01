Fort Worth, Texas, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) today announced that the Company has entered the CBD sector with all new to market custom logoed topical CBD products including hemp derived CBD balms, roll-ons and creams. The Company is one of the first to bridge the gap between the promotional products market and the CBD market.



Marc Johnson, CEO of ADM Endeavors, said that the Company has entered into a strategic supplier partnership with U.S. Standard Hemp Inc., https://www.usstandardhemp.co to exclusively distribute and sell 1 oz to 3 oz balms, roll-ons and creams as advertising promotional products to the Ad Specialty Industry. These items will be sold with a custom label to suit advertisers’ and end users’ specific needs. These CBD products marketed in this manner are first to be marketed on the Sageworld.com platform. These products will be in the same product category as custom logoed pens, mugs, koozies, marketed by Just Right Products, a wholly owned subsidiary of ADM Endeavors, Inc.

Customized CBD balms, roll-on and cream will be marketed through https://www.Sageworld.com and https://www.fwpromo.com . Sage manages the online platform to distribute promotional items to more than 45,000 distributor users worldwide. Sage also touts that they have over 90 million product searches each year on their website. Just Right Products is a supplier and distributor through Sage, and we are excited to offer custom logoed CBD items to Sage’s 45,000 plus distributor users for individualized client customization.

Mr. Johnson concluded that the widespread appeal and acceptance of this CBD product combined with our new introduction of it into the advertising / promotional product sector could have a dramatic positive impact on our Company’s already significant revenue growth.

https://www.facebook.com/admqendeavors/?ti=as

https://admendeavors.com/

https://www.facebook.com/usstandardhemp/?ti=as

https://usstandardhemp.co/

https://www.facebook.com/Greenleaf Farms Colorado/?ti=as

www.greenleaf.farm

The Company sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups with tens of thousands of other unique products for customers to select from. To meet its customer needs, Just Right Products has implemented state of the art in house production that is supplemented with factory direct international sourcing. Just Right Products has maximized its work area by offering on site traditional brick and mortar retail within its manufacturing facility. This allows the most efficient use of labor with all employees cross trained for retail and production work.

Mr. Johnson further stated, “We are striving to achieve the optimum share price that reflects the fundamental value of the Company, provide financial information to investors, both retail and institutional, in a timely and accurate way, observe the rules of the SEC through non-aggressive awareness promotions and build receptive capital markets for future financing at favorable terms.”

ABOUT ADMQ: https://admendeavors.com/, Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has operated a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, which consists of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms. The Retail Sales Division focuses on any product with a logo. It sells a very wide range of products from business cards to coffee cups. Our motto is "We Sell Anything With A Logo!" Just Right Products’ salespeople excel because they are selling the items people like to buy. The Screen Printing Department utilizes its five screen printing machines to print garments and can produce more than 8,000 units per day. The Embroidery equipment has 51 heads of embroidery capacity. The Digital Department and all the other departments have significant growth potential. The Import Department sources products for retail and wholesale customers. ADM Endeavors has employees fluent in Chinese, Spanish and Arabic thereby affording significant opportunities to interact directly with multiple product sources internationally. The Uniform Division sells uniforms to businesses and schools, with the advantage of in-house production and international sourcing.

Forward Looking Statement:

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined in the United States PSLRA of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and the actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations. The economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors identified in the Company's previous filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ADM Endeavors, Inc.

Paul Knopick

pknopick@eandecommunications.com

(940) 262-3584