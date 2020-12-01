Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The fish protein hydrolysate market for animal feed and pet food application is expected to surpass USD 270 million by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Increasing regulations on disposal of fish by-products in oceans and increased outbreak of food-borne diseases and infections among animals may augment market growth.

Increasing consumer awareness regarding the need for high protein diet for animals and pets is likely to raise the product demand. Ban on the use of mammalian meat and bone meal protein in animal feed by the European Union may shift the focus of consumers towards the use of fish protein hydrolysates in animal feed. The presence of vital amino acids which are essential for good anima health is expected to increase the fish protein hydrolysate demand. Increasing innovations in the processes used to produce fish protein hydrolysate to increase yield and lower time and cost may boost industry outlook.

Easy absorption of liquid fish protein hydrolysates in intestine of animals and its increasing applications as nutraceuticals for companion animals is likely to raise the demand for liquid fish protein hydrolysates for animal feed and pet food. The market for fish protein hydrolysate in paste form is expected to witness healthy growth owing to its high nutritional value and increasing applications in feed for different livestock animals.

Some major findings of fish protein hydrolysate market for animal feed and pet food application report include:

The demand of fish protein hydrolysates for animal feed and pet food applications is rising owing to increasing awareness regarding importance of nutritious animal feed products.

Increasing fish farming and animal husbandry activities in the world may propel the growth of the market.

Increasing tilapia fishing in countries such as China, India and Indonesia coupled with the high amino acid content in tilapia is likely to raise demand for tilapia fish protein hydrolysate for animal feed and pet food.

Tilapia segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% throughout the review period.

Key players in the fish protein hydrolysate market for animal feed and pet food application include Copalis Sea Solutions, Hofseth Biocare ASA, SOPROPECHE, TC Union Agrotech, Diana Pet Food, TripleNine, SAMPI, 3D Corporate Solutions, Bio-Marine Ingredients Ireland Ltd, Green Earth Industries LLC, Diana Aqua (Symrise Ag), Rossyew, Nutrifish, Scanbio Marine Group, Omega Protein, Janatha Fish Meal & Oil Products, Sociedad Pesquera Landes Sa and Alaska Protein Recovery.

Easy digestibility, solubility in water and high proteins and less fats is expected to raise the demand for powdered fish protein hydrolysate in the coming years

Powder fish protein hydrolysate segment is expected to reach USD 244.43 million by 2026.

Manufacturers are heavily investing in R&D to develop high quality products with easy digestibility.

Increased controllability and ability to improve the functional properties of fish protein hydrolysates such as improved pH functionality, better emulsifying, foaming, and water holding capacity may increase the acceptability of enzymatic hydrolysis technology for production of fish protein hydrolysates.

Fish protein hydrolysate market through enzymatic hydrolysis technology exceeded USD 164.42 Million in 2019 and grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the review period

Stringent restrictions on fishing in several countries of the world may decline market growth to some extent.

The fish protein hydrolysate market for animal feed and pet food application through autolytic hydrolysis technology is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period. This is mainly ascribed by the increasing use of this process to produce fish sauce. The increasing demand for fish sauce in different fish food delicacies may aid in the growth of autolytic hydrolysis segment.

The anchovy protein hydrolysate market from animal feed applications is likely to witness a significant growth owing to the growing meat consumption, investments by feed manufacturers, and rising product launches. High content of trace nutrients in anchovy protein hydrolysate and its ability to prevent leaching of nutrients may raise product demand. The increasing popularity of atlantic salmon in animal feed is attributed to its good surface-active properties, low bitter taste and high nutritional value. Atlantic salmon finds application in diet for weaning piglets, broiler chicken and aquaculture. Atlantic salmon fish protein hydrolysate market for animal feed and pet food application is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% between 2020 and 2026.

Asia Pacific fish protein hydrolysate industry for animal feed and pet food application is expected to experience substantial growth owing to the increasing livestock and pet ownership in the region. Besides, increasing fishing activities in countries like China, Japan and Indonesia are likely to fuel market growth. The increasing efforts by key players in the region to develop fish protein hydrolysates with improved properties and better digestibility are expected to augment market trends. Livestock and pet owners in the region are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of nutritious feed for healthy animal growth, which may raise product demand in the region.

