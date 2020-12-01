Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to credible estimations, global allergy immunotherapy market generated revenues worth USD 2.9 billion and is likely to showcase a y-o-y growth rate of 10.85% between 2020 and 2027. This rapid expansion is primarily driven by increased pervasiveness of allergic reactions and rising cognizance regarding allergy treatment.

The report also offers a detailed SWOT assessment of the various companies operating in this business sphere. Apart from this, the research report scrutinizes and provides reliable information regarding the effect of COVID-19 outbreak on the valuation as well as the growth rate of the overall market in the upcoming years, further ensuring effective decision making while making investments in new projects.

According to EAACI (European Academy of Allergy & Clinical Immunology), around 150 million people are suffering from chronic food allergies, which is approximately 20% of overall population in Europe. The agency further claimed that asthma and rhinitis are the most common type of allergies found in Europe, affecting around 70 million and 100 million people respectively. This has evidently impelled the demand for allergy immunotherapies, which in turn is facilitating the overall business scenario.

For those unfamiliar, allergy immunotherapy is a treatment that prevents allergic reactions caused by bee venom, dust, grass pollen, and fruits among others. It helps in controlling symptoms associated with allergies such as conjunctivitis, asthma and rhinitis, which in turn is augmenting global allergy immunotherapy industry remuneration.

Apart from this, escalating clinical R&D investments by public and private organizations is also driving the growth of the market. Various companies are conducting business-centric strategies such as partnerships & agreements, acquisitions & mergers and innovative product launches in order to gain a competitive edge in this business sphere.

In October 2017 for instance, DBV Technologies teamed up with Stallergenes S.A. to boost research and development activities related to allergies, thereby favoring global allergy immunotherapy market scenario. It is worth mentioning that, however, lack of skilled professionals and high costs of procedures may act as a restraining factor to the growth of the overall market.

A synopsis of regional spectrum

On the regional basis, worldwide allergy immunotherapy market is bifurcated into Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

As per authentic predictions, North America currently accounts for the highest market share and is set to record consistent growth during the study period, primarily driven by surging clinical R&D investments and increasing awareness pertaining to allergy care.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific allergy immunotherapy industry is likely to display the highest CAGR through 2027, owing to high occurrence of allergic diseases.

Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market by Treatment (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Sublingual Therapy (SLIT)

Subcutaneous Therapy (SCIT)

Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market by Allergy Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Stinging Insect Venom

Allergic Venom

Allergic Conjunctivitis

Allergic Rhinitis

Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market by Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Pharmacy

E-commerce

Hospitals

Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market Regional Scope (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

North America

Canada

United States

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Europe

Italy

Spain

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea

Australia

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market Competitive Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

DBV Technologies SA

Circassia Pharmaceuticals

Aimmune Therapeutics

Anergis SA

Biomay AG

HAL Allergy Group

Merck Group

Allergy Therapeutics

ALK-Abelló A/S

Stallergenes Greer Ltd.

Table of content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Allergy Immunotherapy Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Allergy Immunotherapy Market, by Treatment, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Allergy Immunotherapy Market, by Allergy, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Allergy Immunotherapy Market, by Distribution Channel, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market Dynamics

3.1. Allergy Immunotherapy Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market, by Treatment

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market by Treatment, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market Estimates & Forecasts by Treatment 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Allergy Immunotherapy Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Subcutaneous Therapy (SCIT)

5.4.2. Sublingual Therapy (SLIT)

Chapter 6. Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market, by Allergy

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market by Allergy, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market Estimates & Forecasts by Allergy 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Allergy Immunotherapy Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Allergic rhinitis

6.4.2. Allergic conjunctivitis

6.4.3. Allergic asthma

6.4.4. Stinging insect venom

6.4.5. Others

Chapter 7. Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market, by Distribution Channel

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market by Distribution Channel, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market Estimates & Forecasts by Distribution Channel 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Allergy Immunotherapy Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Hospitals

7.4.2. E-commerce

7.4.3. Pharmacy

Chapter 8. Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market, Regional Analysis

