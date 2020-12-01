Dublin, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Urban Rail Transit Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the urban rail transit market and it is poised to grow by $16.83 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The reports on urban rail transit market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing urbanization and need for sustainability and growth of rail supply market.

The urban rail transit market analysis includes the type segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the surge in investments for rail projects as one of the prime reasons driving the urban rail transit market growth during the next few years.

The urban rail transit market covers the following areas:

  • Urban rail transit market sizing
  • Urban rail transit market forecast
  • Urban rail transit market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading urban rail transit market vendors that include Alstom Holdings SA, Bombardier Inc., Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles SA, CRRC Corp. Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., Siemens AG, SKODA TRANSPORTATION AS, and The Greenbrier Companies Inc. Also, the urban rail transit market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Metro rail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Light rail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Monorail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer landscape

  • Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario
  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Industry risks

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Alstom Holdings SA
  • Bombardier Inc.
  • Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles SA
  • CRRC Corp. Ltd.
  • Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.
  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
  • Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd.
  • Siemens AG
  • SKODA TRANSPORTATION AS
  • The Greenbrier Companies Inc.

10. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q7z3b3

