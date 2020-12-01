OTTAWA, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp. (“HEXO”, or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) is proud to announce that it has repositioned the UP Cannabis (“UP”) brand with a differentiator of 20% THC or higher in all dried flower products, every time. With a focus on consumer feedback, HEXO has launched a bold new campaign to support UP’s re-entry to the market and has adapted processes and systems to deliver improvements on quality and freshness, at a fair price. By building trust and credibility with consumers, UP is aiming to become Canada’s Cannabis.



“Canadian cannabis consumers have been clear with their demands since legalization and, until now, the entire industry has struggled to give consumers what they are looking for. We know that they want consistently superb quality and high THC at a competitive price,” said HEXO CEO and co-founder Sebastien St-Louis. “We’ve listened and have adapted systems and processes to offer just that.”

UP’s revamped dry flower line will initially feature Northern Berry, Cold Creek Kush and Ghost Train Haze. These cultivars were selected with consumers in mind based on their elevated status within the Canadian cannabis community. Additional sought-after cultivars will follow in the coming months.

“HEXO is in a strong financial position and is committed to growing sales nationally as we continue to increase market share. UP is already driving sales and delighting consumers across Canada with the high THC potency they want,” added Mr. St-Louis. “Until now, cannabis consumers have had to hold flower products in their hands to check that the potency matched their expectations. UP is removing that friction by delivering 20% THC or higher every time, right on the label.”

UP Cannabis is Powered by HEXOTM, the recognized quality and innovation behind award-winning products. For more information please visit up.ca.

HEXO Corp is an award-winning consumer packaged goods cannabis company that creates and distributes innovative products to serve the global cannabis market. The Company serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. For more information please visit hexocorp.com.

