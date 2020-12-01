Dublin, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Logistics Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The digital logistics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% owing to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies as a constant effort to reducing allied costs during the forecast period of 2020 - 2025.
Digital logistics ensures end-to-end visibility across multiple functions, such as inventory, orders, and shipments. Such visibility leads to a reduction in network-wide inventory levels by increasing response time dynamically, towards logistical events. The digitizing trend has paved the way for the new supply chain-grade logistics applications. It was developed as integration for core warehouse and transportation management systems to enable efficient process models.
Key Market Trends
Trucking-as-a-service to Drive the Market Growth
The reliance on truck OEMs on loT-based gadgets has fueled the management of trucking operations such as optimal asset utilization, public transit management, fleet management, and smart inventory management, to name a few. This has also led to a considerable shift in the vehicle acquisition and service model, globally.
Latin America is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share
Latin America is one of the leading digital logistics markets, mainly due to the growing regional e-commerce sector and rising adoption of digital services among the regional transportation and logistics industry.
Competitive Landscape
The Digital Logistics Market is fragmented due to several prominent players that cater to various types of organizations such as SMEs to Large Enterprises. Players in the market realize the importance of digital improvements and are continuously engaging in partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and new product offerings. Some of the recent developments in the market are:
In July 2020 - Coyote Logistics expanded its Dynamic Route Optimization program in the wake of streamlining logistic operations. With further reduction in uncertainty for carriers, it maximized the efficiency of fleets via the platform. It offers a load consistency - average load and unloads times, market cost, mile per hour bands by region, home base city.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET INSIGHTS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Assessment of COVID-19 Impact on the Industry
4.4 Trucking-as-a-service Analysis (Evolving Market Landscape - Truck OEMs vs Technology Providers, End-user Adoption - Retail & 3PL, Investment Analysis)
4.5 Technology Landscape (To provide coverage on Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, and Analytics Based Applications in Logistics Industry)
5 MARKET DYNAMICS
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Growth in the E-Commerce Industry and Emergence of Multi channel Distribution Networks
5.2 Market Challenges
5.2.1 Market Fragmentation, Legacy Systems and Low Visibility
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Type
6.1.1 Software
6.1.1.1 Inventory Management
6.1.1.2 Order Management
6.1.1.3 Freight Management
6.1.1.4 Fleet Management
6.1.1.5 Other Software (Database Management, Tracking and Monitoring Systems)
6.1.2 Services (Consultation, Application Development and Integration Services)
6.2 By Application
6.2.1 Warehouse Management
6.2.2 Transportation Management
6.3 By End-user Vertical
6.3.1 Automotive
6.3.2 Pharmaceutical / Life Sciences
6.3.3 Retail
6.3.4 Food and Beverage
6.3.5 Oil and Gas
6.3.6 Other End-user Verticals
6.4 Geography
6.4.1 North America
6.4.2 Europe
6.4.3 Asia Pacific
6.4.4 Latin America
6.4.5 Middle East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 IBM Corporation
7.1.2 Advantech Corporation
7.1.3 Oracle Corporation
7.1.4 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd (Samsung SDS)
7.1.5 DigiLogistics Technology Ltd
7.1.6 Hexaware Technologies Limited
7.1.7 Tech Mahindra Limited
7.1.8 JDA Software Pvt Ltd
7.1.9 UTI Worldwide Inc.(DSV Group)
7.1.10 SAP SE
7.1.11 Manhattan Associates Inc.
7.1.12 HighJump Software Inc. (Korber AG)
7.1.13 Vinculum Group
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 FUTURE OF THE MARKET
