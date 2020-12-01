Dublin, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Sealant/Tissue Patch: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report will focus on both biological sealants and synthetic sealants. These sealants can be used in cardiovascular, central nervous system, orthopedic, cosmetic, pulmonary, ophthalmic, and general surgeries. The report will portray the trends and dynamics affecting the market. The report also covers market projections for 2025 and company profiles. By geography, the market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.

The North America region includes the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; Europe includes Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific includes China, India, Japan, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. For market estimates, data have been provided for 2019 as the base year, for 2020, and forecast for 2025.

The Report Includes:

An overview of the global surgical sealant/tissue patch market

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Analysis of current and future market dynamics of surgical sealant/tissue patch market and identification of key drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Description of biological sealants and synthetic sealants and evaluation of current market trends, market size, and market forecast

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Profile description of major market players including, AMS Group, Baxter International, B. Braun, Cardinal Health, Johnson & Johnson, and Stryker Corp.

Surgical sealants/tissue patches are a growing market globally, with lots of potential stemming from the advancement of the technology. The growth potential of the market in the forecast period is very promising; as well, growth in the number of surgical procedures will also boost this market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics and Technology Background

Overview: Surgical Sealants/Tissue Patches

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of Material

Global Market for Surgical Sealants/Tissue Patches by Type of Material

Biological Surgical Sealants/Tissue Patches

Synthetic Surgical Sealants/Tissue Patches

Other Surgical Sealants/Tissue Patches

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Surgical Application

Global Market for Synthetic Surgical Sealants/Tissue Patches by Surgical Application

Cardiovascular

Central Nervous System

Orthopedic

Cosmetic

Pulmonary

Ophthalmic

General Surgery

Others

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Surgical Sealants/Tissue Patches by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7 Regulatory Environment

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Global Manufacturer Market Share Analysis

Mergers and Acquisitions, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc

Baxter International Inc.

Becton, Dickinson, and Co.

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Cryolife Inc.

Csl Ltd.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon Inc.)

Stryker Corp.

