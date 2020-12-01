Dublin, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Sealant/Tissue Patch: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report will focus on both biological sealants and synthetic sealants. These sealants can be used in cardiovascular, central nervous system, orthopedic, cosmetic, pulmonary, ophthalmic, and general surgeries. The report will portray the trends and dynamics affecting the market. The report also covers market projections for 2025 and company profiles. By geography, the market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.
The North America region includes the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; Europe includes Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific includes China, India, Japan, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. For market estimates, data have been provided for 2019 as the base year, for 2020, and forecast for 2025.
Surgical sealants/tissue patches are a growing market globally, with lots of potential stemming from the advancement of the technology. The growth potential of the market in the forecast period is very promising; as well, growth in the number of surgical procedures will also boost this market.
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics and Technology Background
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of Material
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Surgical Application
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 7 Regulatory Environment
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
