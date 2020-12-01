Dublin, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intermodal Freight Transportation Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Intermodal Freight Transportation Market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.27% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. As companies evaluate new ways to reduce freight costs and their carbon footprint, alternative transportation mode options should be considered when moving long freight distances.
While trucking remains the most dominant mode of shipping products domestically, intermodal freight transport offers freight savings and reduced emissions, especially when transporting products over distances of 500 miles or more. Optimizing each transport method's relative strengths and efficiencies, intermodal can help reduce cargo handling, damage, and loss, enabling freight to be transported more securely and at lower overall costs.
According to the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals State of Logistics Report, transportation comprises 66% of total logistics costs. Failing to proactively manage the transportation network can cause these costs to rise as trucking challenges such as driver shortages and productivity-hampering trucking regulations constrict capacity in the years ahead. If the organization seeks to minimize supply chain disruption, mitigate supply risk, and lower transportation costs, intermodal can be a powerful solution.
Adding intermodal into the transportation mix delivers tangible cost savings. Incorporating multiple modes of transportation into the carrier base reduces reliance on a single source of capacity. Supply chain leaders who use multimodal freight moves could realize short and long-term benefits by leveraging each mode of transportation's strengths.
Key Market Trends
Rail and Road Transport is Expected to Hold Significant Share
Intermodal transportation provides predictable and reliable shipment of freight, and it's available at a compelling price and could be integrated into existing freight transportation systems. The United States rail industry accounts for more than 40 tons of freight per capita, and intermodal shipments usually take place in 53-foot-long containers. One intermodal train can move the same amount of freight as 280 trucks, according to an estimate by railroad CSX. Shippers, in general, are considering multiple factors when looking to use intermodal transportation, such as inefficiencies related to railroad conversions to precision scheduled railroading (PSR), the availability of shipping equipment, load pricing, and the ongoing truck driver shortage.
North America is Expected to Hold Significant Share
The intermodal freight transportation market in the North American region is increasingly dependent on the consumer economy's demand. The rail industry in the region is concentrating on creating new intermodal services that can successfully rival the over the road options. In August 2019, Canadian National Railway (CN) and CSX Transportation announced a new intermodal service offering between CN's greater Montreal and Southern Ontario areas, and the CSX-served ports of New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, and the New York City metropolitan area. This intermodal offering is expected to convert long-haul trucks to interline various rail services. Trains will be able to run directly into the center of Toronto and Montreal's urban markets via CN intermodal yards, making this partnership a natural opportunity for both railroads.
Competitive Landscape
The Intermodal Freight Transportation market is moderately fragmented, as the few players are entering the market to provide various software and services related to support intermodal transportation methods. Moreover, the acquisitions have been a key trend observed across the years in the market. Some of the key players include Oracle Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, HighJump (Korber AG), Blue Yonder Group, Inc. (JDA Software), etc.
July 2020 - Transplace has launched its Platform Services, including analytics and benchmarking tools, a command center with real-time visibility and optimization, and network collaboration. Shippers that utilize JDA, Oracle, and other resource planning systems to manage their supply chains can directly feed their data into the Company's Platform Services via standard API connections.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET INSIGHTS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Assessment on the impact due to COVID-19
5 MARKET DYNAMICS
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing need for effective and cost-efficient means of transportation by global supply chains
5.1.2 Rising awareness regarding the reduction of carbon footprint
5.2 Market Challanges
5.2.1 Lack of effective effective planning and communication can increase transportation costs
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Component
6.1.1 Software
6.1.2 Service
6.2 By Transportation Mode
6.2.1 Rail and Road Transport
6.2.2 Air and Road Transport
6.2.3 Maritime and Road Transport
6.2.4 Other Transportation Modes
6.3 End-User Industry
6.3.1 Industrial and Manufacturing
6.3.2 Oil and Gas
6.3.3 Consumer and Retail
6.3.4 Food & Beverage
6.3.5 Construction
6.3.6 Other End-User Industries
6.4 Geography
6.4.1 North America
6.4.2 Europe
6.4.3 Asia-Pacific
6.4.4 Latin America
6.4.5 Middle East and Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles*
7.1.1 Oracle Corporation
7.1.2 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp
7.1.3 HighJump (Korber AG)
7.1.4 Blue Yonder Group, Inc. (JDA Software)
7.1.5 Transplace, Inc.
7.1.6 GE Transportation (Wabtec Corporation)
7.1.7 The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (Descartes Aljex)
7.1.8 Motorola Solutions, Inc.
7.1.9 Elemica, Inc. (Eyefreight BV)
7.1.10 Envase Technologies
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 FUTURE OF THE MARKET
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
