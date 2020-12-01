LONDON, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gocycle, pioneering urban e-bike brand, is proud to announce that it has been named one of TIME’s 100 Best Inventions of 2020 for its fast-folding Gocycle GXi model. TIME’s annual list celebrates the 100 Best Inventions that are making the world better, smarter, and even a bit more fun.



The fast-folding Gocycle GXi went on sale at the start of this year and quickly gained plaudits across the globe, setting a new standard for rider-focused technology in the rapidly growing folding electric bike segment.

“We are absolutely delighted with this accolade for our fast-folding GXi – you don’t get much more prestigious than TIME. This award is a testament to the hard work that goes on behind the scenes here at Gocycle. We are driven by the pursuit of designing the world’s best urban electric bikes, taking a no compromises engineering approach to continually improve our products,” said Richard Thorpe, Designer & Founder of Gocycle.

The GXi delivers the ultimate blend of design purity, 10-second ultra-fast-folding convenience and exceptional rider fit and riding dynamics. GXi’s stunning array of industry-leading technology includes a patented automotive-inspired Daytime Running Light (DRL), LED cockpit and Gocycle’s electronic predictive shifting.

“The challenges of 2020 have given the world a chance to reset and assess how we do things, how we move around and how we look after ourselves. We’ll look back at this year and see it as the moment that e-bikes were propelled into the mainstream,” said Thorpe.

2020 Impact on Gocycle Business:

TIME’s recognition caps off a year which has seen Gocycle achieve 50% growth in global sales with more people beginning to realise the enormous benefits of electric bikes for healthier and more sustainable journeys.

The business has doubled its global workforce over the last 12 months in order to meet the increased demand and to support its exciting future product and growth plans.

Thorpe added, “More people than ever are switching onto the enormous health and lifestyle benefits that comes with two-wheeled electric travel. E-bikes will become the dominant form of sustainable personal urban transport and improve the air quality, noise pollution and congestion in our cities.”

Gocycle On International Cover of TIME Magazine:

For 2020’s list, TIME solicited nominations both from its editors and correspondents around the world and through an online application process. It then evaluated them on factors including originality, effectiveness, ambition and impact.

You can see the full list here: time.com/best-inventions-2020

The international cover of TIME featuring the 100 Best Inventions of 2020 featuring Gocycle can be viewed here: bit.ly/3lJM8ss

Gocycle is available directly at gocycle.com and through select retailers throughout the US, Canada, UK, and EU.

About Gocycle



Gocycle’s mission is clear: to create the world’s best urban electric bikes. A task which began in earnest in 2002 when former McLaren Cars Limited design engineer Richard Thorpe established his own business, Karbon Kinetics, to embark upon creating his two-wheeled electric dream. Eighteen years on and that dream is a reality with the Gocycle brand renowned the world over for its innovative products, stylish designs and pioneering spirit.

You can view and download Gocycle news releases and images on our Gocycle Media Library.

