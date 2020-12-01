STRATHROY, Ontario, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eve & Co Incorporated (“Eve & Co”, “we”, “us” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: EVE; OTCQX: EEVVF) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd. (“NMC”), successfully shipped its first order of cannabis-infused bath bombs to the Ontario Cannabis Store (“OCS”) this month.



Eve & Co has shipped two of its cannabis-infused bath bomb products, The Boss and The Dreamer. These products are the first of their kind to market as well as the first product launch in the Company’s cannabis 2.0 line of female-focussed products in Ontario.

The Eve & Co cannabis-infused bath bombs are manufactured by a woman-led team within the Company’s 1,000,000 square foot greenhouse facility in Strathroy, Ontario. The products are individually hand made with a full spectrum distillate extracted from the Company’s sun-grown cannabis and are formulated to include specific terpene and aromatic properties.

The Boss

The Boss bath bomb is infused with natural lemon, grapefruit and sweet orange essential oils and is meant to empower you to take on all challenges with exceptional boldness.

The Dreamer

The Dreamer bath bomb is infused with natural lavender and chamomile essential oils and is meant to calm the soul and soothe the body at the end of a long day.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be launching our cannabis-infused bath bomb products in our home province just in time for the holiday season. Our bath bomb production team, endearingly known as our “bombers”, have worked tirelessly to get these wonderful products to market for Ontarians to enjoy, especially as we are all spending more time than ever at home this winter,” said Melinda Rombouts, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eve & Co.

ABOUT EVE & CO

Eve & Co, through its wholly-owned subsidiary NMC, holds cultivation and processing licences under the Cannabis Act (Canada) for the production and sale of various cannabis products, including dried cannabis, cannabis plants and extraction of cannabis oil and has received its European Union certificate of Good Manufacturing Practice. NMC was Canada’s first female-founded licensed producer of medicinal marijuana and received its cultivation licence from Health Canada in 2016. Eve & Co is led by a team of agricultural experts and has a licensed 1,000,000 square foot greenhouse located in Strathroy, Ontario.

The Company’s website can be visited at www.evecannabis.ca .

