Tampa, FL, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAS Health Ventures, Inc., an industry leader in health IT and management, announced today it completed the acquisition of Randall Technology Services, LLC (RandallTech) a healthcare and managed IT company based in Amarillo, TX. As part of DAS’ growth strategy, this most recent expansion further strengthens their position in the US healthcare technology space.

DAS Health actively serves more than 1,800 clients, and nearly 3,500 clinicians and 20,000 users nationwide, with offices in Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire and Texas, and a significant employee presence in 14 key states. This acquisition adds Allscripts® PM and EHR solutions to the DAS portfolio of supported products, and DAS Health has now added additional staff in Texas that will create opportunities for greater regional support of its entire solutions portfolio.

“We are continuously growing and working towards providing additional benefits for new and existing clients.” stated David Schlaifer, DAS Health President and CEO. “We are excited to bring our additional suite of services to the RandallTech clients, and to bring the RandallTech solutions and team members into the DAS family, as we continue to strengthen our existing presence.”

“We are thrilled to be joining the DAS Health family. This acquisition will provide new levels of support for our clients.” said Randy Whipple, Owner of Randall Technology Services; “I am confident that our clients and employees will have nothing but continuing success with DAS.”

Randall Technology’s clients will gain an increased depth of support, and a substantially improved value proposition, as DAS Health’s award-winning offerings are robust, including managed IT / MSP services, practice management and EHR software sales, training, support and hosting, revenue cycle management (RCM), security risk assessments (SRA), cybersecurity, MIPS/MACRA reporting & consulting, mental & behavioral health screenings, chronic care management, telemedicine, and other value-based and patient engagement solutions.





About DAS Health

DAS Health has been a leading provider of Health IT and management solutions and a trusted consultant to independent physician groups, hospitals and healthcare systems across North America since 2003. Headquartered in Tampa, FL, with regional offices in Las Vegas, New Hampshire and Texas, and employees in 14 states, DAS delivers superior Information Technology, MSP, RCM medical billing, value-based care, patient engagement, compliance, and practice management solutions for nearly 20,000 users nationwide. It includes representation and support of various Practice Management and EHR platforms, including NextGen® Office, Henry Schein MicroMD®, and now Allscripts®, and is the largest reseller of Aprima® and e-MDs’ Lytec, Medisoft, and Practice Partner solutions; providing numerous other services in conjunction with AdvancedMD®, Athenahealth®, eClinicalWorks™, GreenwayHealth™, and many other platforms. Visit DAShealth.com to learn more. www.DAShealth.com





