Dublin, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refinery Catalysts Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The grew global refinery catalysts market at a CAGR of around 4% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is set to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Refinery catalysts refer to various chemical substances that are used for converting petroleum refinery naphtha into high-octane liquid products or reformats. It uses platinum catalysts for treating petroleum, crude oil and gasoline to alter the rate of chemical reactions and enhance the quality of the end product.



Significant growth in the oil and gas industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the rising demand for cleaner petroleum derivatives is contributing to the market growth. In line with this, the increasing adoption of zeolites as an effective refinery catalyst is also driving the market further.



They are commonly used in fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) processes, owing to their advantageous properties, such as micro-porosity and adjustable acidity and aid in converting feeds, such as cracked and de-asphalted gas oils and vacuum resins, to high-value products. Additionally, widespread product adoption by the aerospace industry is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Refinery catalysts are used for processing jet fuels, kerosene, hydro wax and ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) as a petroleum derivative.



Other factors, including the increasing demand for petroleum products for industrial power generation, along with the implementation of favorable government policies promoting the usage of these catalysts for reducing toxic pollutants and smog-formation in the air.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global refinery catalysts market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global refinery catalysts market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global refinery catalysts market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Refinery Catalysts Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) Catalysts

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Hydro-processing Catalysts

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Major Types

6.2.2.1 Hydrotreating Catalysts

6.2.2.2 Hydrocracking Catalysts

6.2.3 Market Forecast

6.3 Catalytic Reforming Catalysts



7 Market Breakup by Material

7.1 Zeolites

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Major Types

7.1.2.1 Natural Zeolites

7.1.2.2 Synthetic Zeolites

7.1.3 Market Forecast

7.2 Metals

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Major Types

7.2.2.1 Rare Earth Metals

7.2.2.2 Transition & Base Metals

7.2.3 Market Forecast

7.3 Chemical Compounds

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Major Types

7.3.2.1 Sulphuric Acid & Hydrofluric Acid

7.3.2.2 Calcium Carbonate

7.3.3 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

Albemarle Corporation

Axens

BASF SE

Chevron Corporation

Clariant AG

DuPont

Evonik Industries AG (RAG-Stiftung)

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Haldor Topsoe A/S

Honeywell International Inc

JGC C & C

Johnson Matthey

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

