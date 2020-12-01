Dublin, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Embedded Processor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global embedded processor market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global embedded processor market is set to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



An embedded processor is a microprocessor that is designed into the system of a device to control and perform multiple mechanical and electrical functions simultaneously. They are compact in size, consume minimal energy, and require other external components like peripheral interfaces and integrated memory to perform their designated functions. They are widely used in telecommunication systems, household appliances and consumer electronics such as wireless phones, digital cell phones, and cable modems.



The growing consumer electronics industry represents as the key factor that is influencing the market growth. This, coupled with the increasing penetration rate of the internet, is also impelling the demand for embedded processors. Moreover, mechanical systems in automobiles are gradually being replaced by electronic systems and the automotive industry is now employing embedded systems for various automation processes like wiper, airbags and anti-lock brake controls.



This trend is consequently influencing the sales of these processors globally. Apart from this, several industries are adopting the Internet of Things (IoT) to improve their existing systems, which is expected to create a positive impact on the market growth. Additionally, technological advancements have led to the development of ultra-low power microprocessors with higher efficiency, integrated with Wi-Fi and internet capabilities, which is expected to create a positive outlook for the market further.



Other factors contributing to the market growth include rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes and increased focus on research and development (R&D) activities.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global embedded processor market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global embedded processor market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the number of bits?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global embedded processor market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Embedded Processor Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Microprocessor

6.2 Microcontroller

6.3 Digital Signal Processor

6.4 Embedded Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)



7 Market Breakup by Number of Bits

7.1 16 Bit

7.2 32 Bit

7.3 64 Bit

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Automotive/Transportation

8.2 Industrial Automation

8.3 Information and Communication Technology

8.4 Healthcare

8.5 Utilities

8.6 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

Analog Devices Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

Microchip Technology Inc

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments Incorporated.

