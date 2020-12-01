TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce that recently acquired subsidiary, Transforming Systems, has completed a multi-year contract with Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care System (“BLMK” or the “ICS”) to deploy its proprietary SHREWD Resilience, Action and Vantage products.



Transforming Systems first connected with the Bedfordshire, Luton & Milton Keynes system in mid-2019 as they neighbour existing Transforming Systems clients in Hertfordshire & West Essex. BLMK sought a digital system that would provide oversight of their urgent and emergency care pathway and determined the SHREWD portfolio was an ideal solution to address their needs.

Located in the Midlands and East regions of the United Kingdom, the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes ICS is a regional healthcare body responsible for the care of a population of 1,000,000 individuals. An ICS or “Integrated Care System” constitutes NHS organisations, in partnership with local councils and others, taking collective responsibility for managing resources, delivering NHS standards, and improving the health of the population they serve.

The BLMK deployment will include 2 acute trusts, Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, together with a collective of CCGs, ambulance & community trusts and 4 local county councils. The combination of the 3 SHREWD modules will aim to improve data visibility across their Integrated Care System and help drive efforts to maintain the best possible patient care through their hospitals and into the community.

The BLMK ICS’s development into an Integrated Care System from a Sustainability and Transformation Partnership (STP), comprising 16 partners from across the region, further emphasizes the need for digital patient and operational visibility solutions, as this regional group of organizations will work in deeper collaboration to plan and manage the resources and delivery of care throughout the area. The ICS’ goal has been to gain a consistent view of activity and pressure points, which will be accomplished using the SHREWD Resilience, and then to invigorate their surge response, using SHREWD Action. The SHREWD Vantage module will offer an at-a-glance summary view of the ICS’ entire patch and is aimed at senior managers and executives.

Taken together, implementation of the SHREWD suite of solutions will afford the ICS with a regional, real-time, data-driven view of their demand and capacity, across organizations, providing insight into the performance and delivery of care, to enable the more efficient and effective load balancing and allocation of resources, across the BLMK health economy.

“We have been working towards this partnership for some time and we are delighted to now move forward with Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes to help drive their efforts to maintain the best possible patient care through their hospitals and into the community,” said Lisa Riley, Vice President of Strategic Product and Partnership Development, Transforming Systems. “We are committed to supporting them to improve visibility and oversight of their urgent and emergency care pathways by creating a consistent view of activity and pressure across the whole health economy, using our SHREWD Resilience, Action and Vantage modules.”

“The market is clearly demonstrating the significant demand for products that offer regional health authorities and governments access to data visibility solutions to help manage operational efficiencies and resource allocation, optimizing care delivery for all patients,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “The SHREWD platform continues to demonstrate its strength in serving this need, as it extends our reach across the UK healthcare market. As COVID-19 continues to accelerate the adoption of real-time, regional operational visibility solutions, we look forward to continuing to deepen our presence and growth in this market.”

ABOUT TRANSFORMING SYSTEMS HEALTH INFORMATICS INC.

In 2015, Transforming Systems began commercializing their solutions to help the NHS solve a fundamental challenge surrounding lack of access to real-time information across its multitude of services. Developed over the course of a 6-year R&D process, Transforming Systems’ product portfolio, SHREWD, aims to solve the challenge of capturing and transforming high quality data on fluctuating scales, from varying sources.

The product portfolio facilitates secure, real-time data collection, analysis and forecasting, at a price that is accessible to all health and social care commissioners. Once captured, the SHREWD Platform empowers NHS teams to determine actionable insights from a wide range of healthcare data, leading to improved organizational efficiencies and resource utilization, ultimately aiming to improve the delivery of patient care.

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 275+ clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “VHI”.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

