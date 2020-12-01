LAS VEGAS, NV, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) (“ISW Holdings” or the “Company”), a global brand management holdings company, is pleased to announce that the Company is negotiating with noteholders toward the establishment of a new agreement that will form the foundation for its emerging anti-dilution policy designed to protect the value of its common stock and return more of that value to its shareholders.



The current negotiation contemplates an agreement whereby noteholders will exchange their notes for preferred restricted shares, reducing debt on the balance sheet and protecting shareholders against dilution. While this arrangement is not yet currently in place, the Company is making active strides toward establishing it in principle as a template for future funding rounds going forward.

In addition, to augment this step, the Company has already begun to cancel out restricted shares in a process that it believes will lead to more than 8 million shares (nearly 25% of the Company’s outstanding shares) being returned back to treasury.

“We are moving toward the commercial launch of our Cryptocurrency segment, which was established this summer through our partnership with Bit5ive, LLC,” noted Alonzo Pierce, President and Chairman of ISW Holdings. “We also continue to see very strong tangible growth in our Home and Telehealth Healthcare segment, where we just posted strong top and bottom-line data for Q3 and where we are already on pace to post new record numbers to close out the year. As these efforts get off the ground, we want to take steps now to ensure that the value we are creating confers to our common shareholders. In short, we are determined to keep the share structure attractive to investors while bringing in solid and growing revenues.”

About ISW Holdings

ISW Holdings, Inc. (ISWH), based in Nevada, is a diversified portfolio company comprised of essential business lines that serve consumer product demands. Our expertise lies in strategic brand development, early growth facilitation, as well as brand identity through our proprietary procurement process. Together, with our partners, we seek to provide a structure that meets large scalability demands, as well as anticipated marketplace needs. We are able to meet these needs through a variety of strategic innovative processes. ISWH is creating and managing brands across a spectrum of disruptive industries. It maneuvers its proprietary companies through critical stages of market development, which includes conceptualization, go-to-market strategies, engineering, product integration, and distribution efficiency. The company has also partnered with a well-known software development and consulting company, Bengala Technologies LLC, which is developing significant enhancements in the supply chain management space; and the partnership has a vitally needed patent now pending.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com).

