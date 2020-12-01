Dublin, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) market is expected to reach $31.36 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 26.1% from 2019 to 2026. Hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) is a single system framework that includes storage, computing, and network resources that help companies to easily deploy and manage with a single user interface. A hyper-converged system allows integrated technologies to be managed as a single system through a common toolset.
Factors such as rising data protection and disaster recovery requirements and high adoption of HCI among organizations to reduce capital expenditure (CAPEX) and operational expenditure (OPEX) are driving the growth of the market. However, the drawback of bundled solutions is hampering the growth of the market.
Based on the organization size, the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of HCI for applications because of its advantages of scalability and cost-efficiency offered by the HCI solution helps in improving their overall business productivity.
The key vendors mentioned are HPE, Maxta, Vmware, Supermicro, Dell EMC, Scale Computing, Pivot3, Nutanix, Startoscale, Microsoft, Hitachi Vantara, Lenovo, Huawei, Cisco Systems, HiveIO, Diamanti, NetApp, and DataCore.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market, By Component
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Hardware
5.3 Software
6 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market, By Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Virtualizing Critical Applications/vSphere
6.3 Server Virtualization
6.4 Remote Office/Branch Office
6.5 Data Protection
6.6 Data Center Consolidation
6.7 Cloud Computing
6.8 Backup/Recovery/Disaster Recovery
6.9 Virtualization Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)
7 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market, By Organization Size
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Large enterprises
7.3 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
8 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market, By Hypervisor
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Vmware (ESX/ESXI/Vsphere)
8.3 KVM
8.4 Hyper-V
9 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market, By Enterprise
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Media & Entertainment
9.3 IT and Telecom
9.4 Healthcare & Life Science
9.5 Government
9.6 Energy and Utilities
9.7 Industrial
9.8 E-commerce
9.9 Commercial
9.10 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
9.11 Aerospace
9.12 Education
9.13 Manufacturing
10 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Cloud Providers
10.3 Enterprises
10.4 Colocation Providers
11 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
12 Strategic Benchmarking
13 Vendors Landscape
13.1 HPE
13.2 Maxta
13.3 Vmware
13.4 Supermicro
13.5 Dell EMC
13.6 Scale Computing
13.7 Pivot3
13.8 Nutanix
13.9 Startoscale
13.10 Microsoft
13.11 Hitachi Vantara
13.12 Lenovo
13.13 Huawei
13.14 Cisco Systems
13.15 HiveIO
13.16 Diamanti
13.17 NetApp
13.18 DataCore
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
