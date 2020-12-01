Dublin, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) market is expected to reach $31.36 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 26.1% from 2019 to 2026. Hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) is a single system framework that includes storage, computing, and network resources that help companies to easily deploy and manage with a single user interface. A hyper-converged system allows integrated technologies to be managed as a single system through a common toolset.



Factors such as rising data protection and disaster recovery requirements and high adoption of HCI among organizations to reduce capital expenditure (CAPEX) and operational expenditure (OPEX) are driving the growth of the market. However, the drawback of bundled solutions is hampering the growth of the market.



Based on the organization size, the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of HCI for applications because of its advantages of scalability and cost-efficiency offered by the HCI solution helps in improving their overall business productivity.



The key vendors mentioned are HPE, Maxta, Vmware, Supermicro, Dell EMC, Scale Computing, Pivot3, Nutanix, Startoscale, Microsoft, Hitachi Vantara, Lenovo, Huawei, Cisco Systems, HiveIO, Diamanti, NetApp, and DataCore.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2018

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Hardware

5.3 Software



6 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Virtualizing Critical Applications/vSphere

6.3 Server Virtualization

6.4 Remote Office/Branch Office

6.5 Data Protection

6.6 Data Center Consolidation

6.7 Cloud Computing

6.8 Backup/Recovery/Disaster Recovery

6.9 Virtualization Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)



7 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market, By Organization Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Large enterprises

7.3 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)



8 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market, By Hypervisor

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Vmware (ESX/ESXI/Vsphere)

8.3 KVM

8.4 Hyper-V



9 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market, By Enterprise

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Media & Entertainment

9.3 IT and Telecom

9.4 Healthcare & Life Science

9.5 Government

9.6 Energy and Utilities

9.7 Industrial

9.8 E-commerce

9.9 Commercial

9.10 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

9.11 Aerospace

9.12 Education

9.13 Manufacturing



10 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Cloud Providers

10.3 Enterprises

10.4 Colocation Providers



11 Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Strategic Benchmarking



13 Vendors Landscape

13.1 HPE

13.2 Maxta

13.3 Vmware

13.4 Supermicro

13.5 Dell EMC

13.6 Scale Computing

13.7 Pivot3

13.8 Nutanix

13.9 Startoscale

13.10 Microsoft

13.11 Hitachi Vantara

13.12 Lenovo

13.13 Huawei

13.14 Cisco Systems

13.15 HiveIO

13.16 Diamanti

13.17 NetApp

13.18 DataCore



