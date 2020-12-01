SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) today announced the availability of the latest generation of AIOps from Broadcom, an open platform with artificial intelligence, machine learning and end-to-end observability that helps organizations achieve operational excellence. AIOps allows business and IT leaders to manage critical KPIs that align IT outputs to business outcomes, driving digital agility, while proactively ensuring enhanced customer and positive employee experiences.
“Imagine a lens that provides a clear and fully integrated view of your business with IT providing valuable intelligence that drives informed decision-making. This is no longer a wish list, this is a reality for our customers through the new Broadcom AIOps solution,” said Serge Lucio, vice president and general manager, Enterprise Software Division, Broadcom. “AIOps from Broadcom provides enterprises with comprehensive observability across user experience, applications, infrastructure and networks delivering digital agility, actionable insights and intelligent automation— all enhancing business outcomes and customer experience.”
As enterprises progress in their ongoing digital transformations, they face complex modern and hybrid IT environments, while adopting Site Reliability Engineering and automation approaches to achieve operational effectiveness. Customers and employees now demand instant access to services delivered by IT teams. However, many struggle to gain vital insights across heterogeneous digital landscapes due to disparate tooling, increased volume of data, increase in remote traffic, frequency in redundant tasks, and lack of actionable insights.
New Leading-Edge Capabilities
AIOps from Broadcom is an open platform that correlates and analyzes a broad range of IT observability data sources and acts as a trusted proof point for the IT Operations analytics offered in Broadcom's BizOps solution. AIOps from Broadcom now includes new AI/ML techniques and customizable views for enhanced actionable insights. New capabilities include:
“It was vital that our teams moved from a focus on managing IT resources to managing business implementations, so we started by eliminating the lines that traditionally separated IT and business,” said Mike Sydor, chief architect, ADP. “A big part of that effort required us to establish views, dashboards, and reports that reflected both perspectives. By leveraging the comprehensive insights garnered through AIOps from Broadcom, we were able to accelerate the move away from having staff concentrate on individual metrics and instead have them focused on the metrics that are significant for good business outcomes.” 1 [read the full story here]
Forrester recommends organizations invest in AIOps saying, “AI for IT operations (AIOps) is unifying traditional infrastructure, public cloud, application performance management (APM), and even network monitoring.” 2 - Rich Lane, senior analyst, Forrester Research.
Broadcom AIOps Virtual Forum
In conjunction with this announcement, Broadcom unveiled the results of a Broadcom sponsored report “Using AIOps to Gain Observability and Insight: A Global Survey of Executives and IT Professionals” conducted by Dimensional Research. For a full copy of the report and to learn more about how the world’s leading companies are driving business outcomes, join Broadcom for the AIOps Virtual Forum, “Maximizing Value and Success with AIOps in 2021,” December 3, 2020 at 11AM (ET). Visit AIOps from Broadcom to learn more about how AIOps is augmenting human intelligence to help manage increasingly complex app infrastructures, automate remediation and align business and IT.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom’s category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including data center, networking, enterprise software, broadband, wireless, storage and industrial. Our solutions include data center networking and storage, enterprise, mainframe and cyber security software focused on automation, monitoring and security, smartphone components, telecoms and factory automation. For more information, go to www.broadcom.com.
Broadcom, the pulse logo, and Connecting everything are among the trademarks of Broadcom. The term "Broadcom" refers to Broadcom Inc., and/or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
