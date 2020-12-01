LAS VEGAS, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 4Less Group, Inc. (OTC: FLES) is pleased to announce today that stock research firm, Litchfield Hills Research LLC, released its initiation report rating the Company positively under its three-tiered (buy-hold-sell) rating system.



As of the end of its last trading day, FLES's shares closed at $2.70 per share.

"We are pleased at the target price Litchfield Hills Research concluded on FLES. LiftKits4less.com is on track to have the best year ever, and I believe, this report further validates how big an opportunity a pure play marketplace for auto parts we are working to launch in early 2021 is," said Timothy Armes, President of 4Less Group, Inc.



Litchfield Hills Research adheres to FINRA standards for quality and objectivity. The Litchfield Hills Research Department certifies its report is compliant with FINRA research rules 2241, 3110, the analyst is registered with FINRA, and the report has been reviewed by a Supervisory Analyst. Litchfield's price target, financial models, peer comparisons, and investment thesis are developed without input from management of the company, and they run their own due diligence.

"As we continue to execute on launching our marketplace and began to announce and onboard re-sellers and auto parts manufacturers we are confident this will quickly translate into increased shareholder value as outlined in the report," said Timothy.

The research report is MiFID II compliant and is classified as minor non-monetary benefit under MiFID II. It is accessible on Bloomberg, FactSet, NASDAQ, NYSE Connect, S&P Cap IQ, Thomson Reuters (Refinitiv) and 12 other platforms around the globe. It is posted to the research firm's website http://www.hillsresearch.com/current-research/.

About The 4Less Group, Inc.:

With the acquisition of the URL AutoParts4Less.com, OTC: FLES is focusing all of their efforts and resources on building out and launching in early spring of 2021 a multi-vendor automotive parts marketplace (as opposed to reseller sites) with the potential to list and sell literally millions of parts that will include automotive specialty equipment parts and accessories, targeted "niche" web sites and potentially a used auto parts exchange as well.

Also visit: www.autoparts4Less.com as well as www.LiftKits4Less.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Factors that could cause results to differ include but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, product or services development and acceptance, the impact of competitive services and pricing, or general economic risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct (i) its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or (ii) those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company.

