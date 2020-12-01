BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthwise, a leader in evidence-based health education, technology, and services, announced today that it won six Digital Health Awards for its digital patient education assets in the Health Information Resource Center (HIRC) Fall 2020 competition. Twice a year, the HIRC honors the best in digital health resources for consumers and health care professionals.



Healthwise won awards in three different categories.



Digital Health Media / Publications: Blog Post

Web-Based Digital Health: Infographic

Digital Health Media / Publications: Video

Healthwise submitted four videos to the competition this round. Each video won an award in the Video category.

“We are thrilled to receive these awards for our digital health education resources,” said Christy Calhoun, Chief Content Officer at Healthwise. “Our mission and purpose are at the heart of all we do, every day. We want to help people make better health decisions and live healthier lives. To do that, we write, design, and develop experiences that motivate people to be informed and engaged partners in health care.”

Healthwise health education features articles, interactive tools, decision aids, videos, and more, with structured content capabilities. Additionally, the Healthwise website hosts various blogs, eBooks, and infographics for healthcare professionals.

The winning videos and infographic are just five of the thousands of Healthwise® patient education assets. The videos and other resources help people manage their health, better understand surgeries and procedures, and make healthy lifestyle changes through relatable content written in plain language. Health education digital tools help engage patients in their care and help clinicians bridge cultural and health literacy gaps.

The Digital Health Awards competition is held twice a year in the spring and fall. HIRC is a national clearinghouse for professionals who work in consumer health fields. It aims to recognize digital health resources and entries that are web-based, mobile, wearable devices, media publications, or social media.

About Healthwise

Healthwise, a leader in evidence-based health education, is a nonprofit organization that empowers people to live their healthiest lives. More than 2 billion times, people have turned to Healthwise information to help navigate their unique health journeys with confidence. Leading hospitals, EMR providers, health plans, care management companies, health websites, and technology innovators partner with Healthwise to provide the world’s best health information—and achieve better outcomes for patients and businesses. Learn more at healthwise.org or call 1.800.706.9646.

