Washington, DC, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- URAC, one of the nation’s oldest and most prestigious accrediting organizations announced today that they have developed a special accreditation offering for small-to-medium sized health plans, with a focus on affordability while still adhering to the highest standards in health care quality. These smaller health plans face particular challenges, especially in the current health care landscape and URAC aims to address some of these challenges with its new accreditation offering. URAC aims to reduce the financial barrier to entry so that smaller health plans earn recognition for their quality improvement activities, position themselves and demonstrate their value in caring for their membership, delivering the highest outcomes. URAC accreditation helps to improve the quality of health care delivered by health plans of all sizes. URAC knows that accreditation can help improve health care quality. Because health plans, like much of the health care ecosystem, have faced challenges throughout the pandemic, URAC made the decision to reduce the price of their accreditation to ensure that cost is not a barrier to improving health outcomes for health plan members. Recognizing that health plans of all sizes can benefit from a URAC Accreditation and that purchasing this accreditation has been challenging for smaller plans, URAC has established a new pricing structure for small health plans seeking accreditation that offers greater affordability than they have offered in the past. “These times are particularly difficult and health care is an especially challenging industry to work through,” said Shawn Griffin, MD, URAC’s President and CEO. “Health plans are facing some fundamental unknowns that can make it difficult to make longer-term plans.” URAC aims to be part of the solution for health care quality in this uncertain time and beyond. “We want to help health plans make decisions to improve quality, and knowing that we can make the accreditation decision easier for smaller health plans by offering this new lower pricing, we are happy to do so,” added Griffin. URAC stands with its clients and other health care organizations during the pandemic and its aftermath. ----------------------------------------- About URAC Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2020, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. URAC is a non-profit organization that uses evidence-based measures and develops standards through inclusive engagement with a range of stakeholders who are committed to improving the quality of health care. Its portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, health plans, pharmacies, telehealth providers, physician practices, and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality.

