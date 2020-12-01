VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (TSXV: BBB) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) is pleased to announce drill results from its Outlaw Target at its wholly owned Thorn Project located in the northwest corner of British Columbia’s Golden Triangle. The Company completed 2,788.55m of NQ size drill core over 16 holes at the Outlaw Target.



Highlights

Drilling expanded the Central Outlaw Zone by 164m strike for a new total of 600m of continuous near surface mineralized gold-silver horizon



Discovery of mineralization at the West Outlaw Zone returned 1m of 8.7 g/t Au, 33.8 g/t Ag or 9.2 g/t AuEq



THN20-172 returned 12.4m of 1.4 g/t AuEq including 5m of 3.1 g/t AuEq



THN20-176 returned 27m of 0.8 g/t AuEq, incl. 6.9m of 2.3 g/t AuEq, incl. 1m of 5.9 g/t AuEq



Chairman and CEO of Brixton, Gary R. Thompson stated, “We are encouraged as drilling at Outlaw Target continues to confirm the scale potential of this large gold anomaly. Additionally, we are excited by the results at West Outlaw Zone, which returned higher grades. The Thorn Project remains a district-scale project with multiple styles of mineralization and we expect to resuming drilling at Outlaw, a sediment hosted gold deposit, in 2021 to continue growing the gold-silver trend, which remains open in several directions. We are also looking forward to assay results from other 2020 drilling completed at our Camp Creek Cu-Au porphyry target at the Thorn Project.”

Gold mineralization at the Central Outlaw Zone has been interpreted as a main, sediment-hosted gold-bearing horizon of EW to NW orientation gently dipping to the north (Figure 3).

Several surface rock samples collected earlier this season located between 90m to 180m North-northwest of holes THN20-172/173 returned 1 to 3 g/t Au. Hole THN20-173 was drilled with a 350 degrees azimuth and -60 degrees dip for a maximum depth of 258m. The hole successfully extended gold mineralization by 75m to the north by returning 13.5m of 1.1 g/t AuEq (0.9 g/t Au, 11.4 g/t Ag). Further drilling should be conducted to the north and northwest of hole THN20-173 as the Central Outlaw Zone remains open in several directions.

Drill hole THN20-179 was terminated early due to difficult drilling conditions and possible faulting at this location; however, the hole ended in mineralization of 2.5m of 0.7 g/t AuEq (0.6 g/t Au, 11.2 g/t Ag).

Drill hole THN20-178 did not intercept notable mineralization and it is suspected that it may have not been drilled deep enough as the collar was set at a 72m higher elevation than hole THN20-177 and about 200m to the EW to NE from collar THN20-177. The other plausible theory is that a fault off set gold mineralization at this location. Difficult drilling conditions were encountered in both holes THN20-178 and 179.

Table 1. Central Outlaw Zone 2020 Drilling Highlights.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Ag g/t AuEq g/t THN20-172 69.6 82.0 12.4 0.7 52.0 1.4 Including 71.0 76.0 5.0 1.7 116.1 3.1 THN20-173 100.0 113.5 13.5 0.9 11.4 1.1 Including 112.0 113.5 1.5 2.2 50.2 2.9 THN20-173 147.0 151.0 4.0 2.4 7.0 2.5 THN20-174 96.0 142.0 46.0 0.5 1.3 0.5 Including 115.0 129.0 14.0 0.7 1.6 0.7 THN20-175 3.9 8.0 4.1 1.7 3.8 1.8 THN20-175 60.0 64.0 4.0 1.4 6.3 1.4 THN20-175 78.0 143.9 65.9 0.3 1.8 0.3 Including 133.0 139.0 6.0 0.9 2.6 1.0 THN20-176 7.0 10.0 3.0 1.3 3.8 1.4 THN20-176 69.0 96.0 27.0 0.7 3.1 0.8 including 89.1 96.0 6.9 2.2 8.4 2.3 including 95.0 96.0 1.0 5.7 15.2 5.9 THN20-177 133.0 181.4 48.4 0.5 0.5 0.5 including 137.0 181.4 44.4 0.6 0.5 0.6 including 137.0 141.0 4.0 2.4 0.9 2.4 including 159.0 181.4 22.4 0.7 0.6 0.7 including 173.0 181.4 8.4 0.8 0.9 0.8 including 180.0 181.4 1.4 1.7 1.6 1.7 THN20-178 249.0 251.0 2.0 0.2 0.9 0.2 THN20-179 78.0 80.5 2.5 0.6 11.2 0.7

Intervals are drilled lengths and true widths of the mineralization have not been determined at this time. Results are weighted average grades.

Gold equivalent values were determined by AuEq =(1811*Au g/t/31.1+23.38*Ag /t/31.1)/1811*31.1, where the gold price used was USD$1,811 per ounce and the silver price used was USD$23.38 per ounce and metal recoveries were assumed 100%.

Click link for: Figure 4. Example of Gold-bearing Mineralization from Hole THN20-176 at the Central Outlaw Zone

http://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Figure-4_1Dec2020-po_py.jpg

Gold mineralization at the Central Outlaw Zone is associated with disseminated to semi-massive pyrrhotite and pyrite mineralization hosted in Trassic clastic sediments with weak to moderate alteration. The picture above represents an example of gold-bearing mineralization of a 27m interval in hole THN20-176 from 69m to 98m depth that returned an average grade of 0.8 g/t AuEq, including 6.9m of 2.3 g/t AuEq with a 1m interval of 5.9 g/t AuEq.

Gold mineralization at the Central Outlaw Zone was expanded to 600m in strike, 100-200m in width and 20-60m in thickness based on 13 holes drilled in 2020. The 4km long gold-in-soils anomaly at the Outlaw Target remains largely untested and gold mineralization in sediment-hosted horizons remains open in several directions.

Drill hole THN20-177 is now eastern extent of the continuous Central Outlaw gold horizon which is about 1,000m west from THN19-159 (East Outlaw area) drilled in 2019 that returned 37.8m of 1.2 g/t Au, including 12m of 3.5 g/t Au. No drilling has been conducted between these Central and East Outlaw areas.

The 2020 season was the first-time that drilling has been done in the West Outlaw Zone. The best gold-silver intervals were in hole THN20-169 that returned 8.7 g/t Au, 33.2 g/t Ag or 9.2 g/t AuEq from 18m depth and hole THN20-164 that retuned 1.9m of 3.0 g/t Au, 6.5 g/t Ag from 41.1m depth and from THN20-165 that returned 5.1m of 1.1 g/t Au. See Table 2 and Figure 5 below.

Table 2. West Outlaw Zone 2020 Drilling Highlights

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Ag g/t AuEq g/t THN20-164 41.1 43.0 1.9 3.0 6.5 3.1 THN20-164 50.0 52.0 2.0 1.6 4.0 1.7 THN20-164 72.0 73.8 1.8 1.0 1.7 1.1 THN20-165 31.0 36.2 5.2 1.0 3.1 1.0 Including 34.5 36.2 1.6 1.8 5.7 1.9 THN20-165 64.0 69.5 5.5 0.4 1.1 0.4 THN20-165 161.9 167.0 5.1 1.1 1.7 1.1 THN20-166 16.3 16.9 0.6 0.6 2.4 0.6 THN20-166 25.1 29.1 4.0 0.5 2.5 0.5 THN20-167 30.0 38.0 8.0 0.7 8.1 0.8 Including 30.0 36.0 6.0 0.8 8.2 0.9 THN20-167 234.0 236.0 2.0 1.3 3.2 1.3 THN20-168 94.5 96.0 1.5 1.0 1.5 1.0 THN20-169 18.0 19.0 1.0 8.7 33.8 9.2 THN20-169 23.0 25.0 2.0 0.6 5.6 0.7 THN20-170 33.0 34.9 1.9 0.6 2.8 0.7 THN20-171 29.2 32.9 3.7 0.9 4.3 1.0 THN20-171 42.8 44.8 2.0 1.0 9.9 1.1

Drilling at the Outlaw West Zone targeted multiple high-grade gold in rock samples and soil anomalies. Steep terrain conditions made it difficult to construct drill pads at preferred locations. Eight holes were drilled from 3 pads spaced between 230m and 300m.

Gold mineralization at the West Outlaw Zone is associated with pyrite veining and patches hosted in an oxidized rhyolite dykes cutting Triassic Stuhini mafic volcanics and clastic sediments.

Table 3. 2020 Drill Collar Information at the Outlaw Target.

DDH ID Prospect Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Depth (m) THN20-164 Outlaw West 629722 6490419 1347 360 -90 142.34 THN20-165 Outlaw West 629722 6490419 1347 360 -60 322.48 THN20-166 Outlaw West 629722 6490419 1347 320 -45 132.59 THN20-167 Outlaw West 629722 6490419 1347 25 -45 300.23 THN20-168 Outlaw West 629527 6490399 1222 20 -45 138.68 THN20-169 Outlaw West 629527 6490399 1222 360 -45 117.35 THN20-170 Outlaw West 629945 6490558 1473 300 -45 143.26 THN20-171 Outlaw West 629945 6490558 1473 345 -45 64.01 THN20-172 Outlaw Central 631252 6490458 1809 160 -60 115.75 THN20-173 Outlaw Central 631252 6490458 1809 350 -60 258.17 THN20-174 Outlaw Central 631680 6490435 1913 170 -60 185.01 THN20-175 Outlaw Central 631395 6490494 1850 170 -60 163.68 THN20-176 Outlaw Central 631395 6490494 1850 130 -60 181.97 THN20-177 Outlaw Central 631680 6490435 1913 135 -45 181.36 THN20-178 Outlaw Central 631837 6490482 1985 170 -75 261.21 THN20-179 Outlaw Central 631837 6490482 1985 95 -55 80.46 Total 2788.55

Quality assurance and quality control protocols for drill core sampling was developed by Brixton Metals Corporation. Blank, duplicate and certified reference materials were inserted into the sample stream for at least every 20 drill core samples. The certified reference materials (standards) were acquired from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd. of Langley, British Columbia and the standards inserted varied - depending on the type and abundance of mineralization visually observed in the primary sample. Blank material used consisted of non-mineralized siliceous river / landscaping rock. Samples were zipped locked and sent directly to ALS’s prep-lab in Whitehorse, Yukon.

Drill core samples were submitted to ALS Minerals preparation facility in Whitehorse, YT and analyzed at ALS Geochemistry Laboratory Facilities in North Vancouver, BC. Samples were initially analysed for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish, whereas over limits for Ag, Pb Cu and Zn and 48 additional elements were analysed using four acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish. Select samples that returned values >1 g/t Au were then re-submitted for total metallic screening where the oversized fraction was analysed by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish.

About the Outlaw Gold Target

The Outlaw Target represents a 4km sediment-hosted gold-silver target. Mineralization is at or near surface and is hosted within multiple stacked horizons of sub-horizontal sediments as interbedded siltstone-graywacke with both stratigraphic and structural controls. The consistent nature of the gold mineralization is thought to be associated with the Jurassic aged rhyodacite dykes. Early exploration work on the Outlaw Target was conducted by Chevron’s Mineral Division in the 1980’s which entailed soil and rock geochemical surveys, trenching and a few drill holes.

Mr. Antonio Celis, P.Geo., who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, reviewed and approved the information in this press release.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its mining projects toward feasibility. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects, the Thorn copper-gold-silver Project, the Atlin Goldfields Projects located in NWBC, the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt Project in Ontario and the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper Project in NW Montana, USA. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO

Tel: 604-630-9707 or email: info@brixtonmetals.com

For Investor Relations, please contact:

Mitchell Smith, VP Investor Relations

Tel: 604-630-9707 or email: mitchell.smith@brixtonmetals.com

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, including statements that address potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential size and expansion of a mineralized zone, proposed timing of exploration and development plans, or other similar expressions.

