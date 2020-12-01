Livestrong.com’s Month-Long Running Challenge Will Benefit Nonprofit Organization Back on My Feet



NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livestrong.com, a health and fitness media brand devoted to helping readers get fit, eat better, manage their weight, and live well, announced today the launch of its first-ever Cardio-for-a-Cause Challenge . The Cardio-for-a-Cause Challenge (the Challenge) encourages readers to complete thirty minutes of cardio exercise five days a week throughout the month of December, all in support of Back on My Feet — a national nonprofit organization that uses the power of running and community to support Americans affected by homelessness with ultimate goal of helping their program participants obtain sustainable employment and stable housing.

Livestrong.com is also partnering with the Charity Miles app for this Challenge. To participate in the Challenge, readers can download the Charity Miles app to record their workouts and have friends and family pledge to donate money to Back on My Feet based on how many miles they walk, run, or bike. Livestrong.com has pledged to donate $10,000 to Back on My Feet and encourages readers to contribute what they can to the organization while also improving their own personal health and fitness.

“Even during such a difficult year, Livestrong.com’s Challenge community has proven to be a refreshingly positive corner of the internet,” said Sarah McNaughton, Executive Editor, Livestrong.com. “Launching this new Challenge on ‘Giving Tuesday’ feels quite fitting, as our Challenge members always give each other the encouragement and motivation they need to push forward. This Challenge offers them a new way to give back and support an even larger group of great people through Back on My Feet.”

Livestrong.com’s monthly Challenges are designed to help people at all levels establish and maintain better fitness and nutrition habits throughout the year. Always created in collaboration with qualified experts, the Challenges help readers to be their best. To learn more, visit https://www.livestrong.com/challenges/ or join the Livestrong.com Challenge Group .

About Livestrong.com

Livestrong.com is a digital health and fitness brand devoted to helping readers get fit, eat better, manage their weight, and live well. With a network of experts and elite influencers in fitness, nutrition, and health, Livestrong.com is the premier destination and action-oriented community for people who want to become their best selves – physically, mentally and emotionally. For more information, visit www.Livestrong.com .

About Leaf Group:

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com .

